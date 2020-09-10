When the year started Terry Spalding thought he would not be working on a NASCAR pit crew this year.
He didn’t start the year with a team and thought he would take the year off.
Then, everything changed.
First, when NASCAR returned after the COVID break Spalding got called in to help out, as a gas man.
Now, Spalding is back full-time, doing his dream job, working for Joe Gibbs racing, as a tire changer once again.
“At the beginning of the year I figured I was not going to do much at all,” The Troy graduate said. “Then, I was contacted by a fellow that owns a pit school and puts together pit crews and he wanted to know if I can gas. I figured, I will do that a little bit, it’s something I haven’t done before, and have a little fun. I did that for a while in truck and infinity series and then the head coach at Gibbs gave me a call and wanted to know if I wanted to come in for a practice or two and be the front of the 20 car. It worked out and now I’m in the front of the 20 car.”
Spalding is working on the car driven by Erik Jones, who has a win and seven top five finishes this season.
For pit crew members working for Gibbs racing is almost like reaching the pinnacle of the sport. It’s something Spalding always dreamed of doing in his career.
“Most people can probably suspect, or imagine, if you are in the business if you are in the pit crew for the past decade, Joe Gibbs racing has the best pit crews year after year and it seems to be where all the best changers, jackmen, gas men end up,” Spalding said. “I’ve been trying to get to Gibbs for a while and it never worked out. I talked to them and I was either under contract, or they didn’t have anything.
“The rear tire changer on the three with me for the past couple years ended up the rear tire changer on the 18. Lee Bob, who I was with ended up rear on the 19.
“When I decided I was probably done, not going to change anymore, and semi retired/retired, I get a call and they want me. It’s kind of strange that way, but it’s good. It’s what I’ve been working toward for the past 10 years and it kind of happened.”
In his career Spalding had a lot of goals, and he accomplished nearly every one of them.
He was content retiring with all that he had done.
But, adding Joe Gibbs racing to his career just kind of caps everything off perfectly.
And, being at a place like Gibbs racing, Spalding is energized and retirement is put back out of his mind.
“At the end of last year, the beginning of this year, I didn’t have any regrets,” Spalding said. “I have pitted for (Kevin) Harvick, (Martin) Truex, (Clint) Boyer, Denny Hamlin. I have worked for Richard Petty and Michael Waltrip and Richard Childress. There are four ring races, I have won three of those; the Indy 400, the Coca Cola 600 and the Daytona 500, I just haven’t ever won the fourth ring race. They are called ring races, because if you win one of those four races, the team, the driver, usually buys you a ring. The other I haven’t won is the Darlington Race, the Southern 500. Maybe if I’m with this team, we will win that and I can cap that off.
“I didn’t have any regrets. I have been pretty happy. I set some goals over the 25 years, and managed to get all of them, except get to Gibbs and I was okay with it. I think now that it has happened, I feel really good about it. I am energized to do well for them and do as well as I can. It becomes fun again because I’m with the best guys on pit road. Everyone’s kind of been chasing these Gibbs pit crews for the past 10 years and trying to beat them. Now that I am on one of the teams I am very motivated to have people try and chase us.”
One of the most fun things for Spalding now is he knows that he is on a team where if the pit crew does their job, the cars are fast enough to compete for victories each week.
“When it comes down to it there are different parts of the race team, all the way from the marketing to the mechanics at the shops, the mechanics at the track, the pit crew, all these pieces make up a race team,” Spalding said. “Gibbs teams always get the pieces working together really well. When I want to Kansas we started 20th/21st and we drove to a top 10. We raced and pitted in the top 10 the whole race. It’s more fun than seeing the top 10 once in a while. The whole thing is about winning races. The pit crew can have really good stops all day, but if the car is a 15th place car you are going to probably end up 15th. It’s fun running up front and competing for wins, that’s what it’s all about.”
No matter where Spalding has been in his career, he’s always focused and trying his best.
But, one advantage at Gibbs is that they have all the pieces in place to help make his job easier.
“Mentally it might make you focus a little more,” he said. “I have won races, and been on really competitive teams, and I’ve been on teams that had 15th to 20th place cars most of the year. I don’t think I tried any harder no matter what car I’m on. When that car comes in the stall I try to do my best every time. What I think it might do with Gibbs, everyone around you, the parts I talked about are all operating on the top level.
“Gibbs puts a lot into their program and people. It’s nice the past couple weeks, I can alerady see the way they prepare, everything we use, they just leave no stone unturned, where some other teams it was a fight to try and get them to give you what you need. Everything costs money and it’s a business. A lot of times I have had to say hey, if you want us to compete, we need this. At Gibbs it’s the other way around, they give you everything and anything and you have got everything at your disposal. Things I haven’t thought of yet you have.”
One big difference this year for Spalding is seeing races without fans at times, and with limited fans at other races. While racing is racing, and your mind is on your job during the race, there are moments it’s clear something is different.
“It’s definitely been different,” Spalding said. “When the cars pull out of pit road and the green flag waves, I don’t think it’s any different. When the green flag drops it’s the same. But, it’s not all the same without fans there, it just seems different. It’s so much fun to talk to them and see them get excited to be at the race. I miss the fans, I am pretty sure almost everyone misses the fans and can’t wait for that part to come back. As far as all the safety precautions, to protect ourselves, I think they do everything they can. I am glad we are back racing and able to do what we do. It’s not that much of a hassle because you know it’s what you need to do, so that’s a little different, but you get used to it quickly.
“Personally, I have been doing it for 25 years and to be able to make a living at it for 25 years I have to be able to and really enjoy and like it. I really enjoy going to the track. I’m glad we are back and I think it’s important to. There is hope it’s going to get back to normal, things are going to get better. For the most part once the green flag goes I don’t notice (the lack of fans). There are times in the race, it’s a long green flag run you may notice. My mind is always turned on. I am double checking lug nuts, the gun, the glue, is there anything I can do on the next pit stops. There are a couple times during the race you get to relax a little bit, that’s when I notice there aren’t fans. I don’t notice it much during the race, but before or after.”
The schedule this year got condensed a bit at times with multiple races in the same week, and that’s something that Spalding enjoyed.
“At the beginning of the year I was doing truck races and Xfinity races adn they put a lot of those races in a month, there were times I did three races a weekend,” Spalding said. “Now that I’ve gone to Gibbs, just doing the cup car, I like putting as many races in as we can. It’s kind of like if you are a football, basketball, baseball or soccer player, if you can play two games a week you would probably do it because it’s fun.”
Right now Spalding is loving every moment of pushing himself with the best of the best NASCAR has to offer.
“I am super excited, there is nothing else that could have happened inside the sport of NASCAR that could have gotten me more excited and fired up for the rest of the year,” Spalding said. “It’s really neat, there are four pit crews at Gibbs. After every race, every stop you did, it all gets broken down and it gets graded and I get to look at the other front changers. I get to look at how they did and I get to stack myself up against them. I have been able to do that the past 15 years at Richard Childress, Michael Waltrip and Furniture Row and I always managed to find a way to get myself at the top of the leaderboard. Competing here at Gibbs I get myself to the top of the leaderboard at Joe Gibbs racing this year and I can pretty much say I am probably one of, if not the best, changer in NASCAR each weekend. It’s going to be tough for me to beat some of these guys on the 19, 18, 11, but I’m fired up to do it, I’m going to try, it’s a fun challenge.”
