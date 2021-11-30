I wasn’t able to make the trip to Danville on Saturday for Canton’s PIAA Class A quarterfinal game against Old Forge, but I was able to watch the live stream.
Sure, Ohio State and Michigan were playing, but my attention was on the Warriors as they looked to keep their historic campaign going.
Now, the quality of the live stream wasn’t the best — the scoreboard was wrong, no announcers and camera was zoomed out — but I was happy to be able to watch the game.
Like most people watching, I was getting a little nervous for the Warriors as the game got into the fourth quarter and Old Forge was still holding a 14-point lead.
However, it wasn’t like the Warriors didn’t have chances through the first three quarters to put points on the board. It had been uncharacteristic mistakes that had left Canton in a 14-0 hole.
But, like any championship team, if you let them hang around it could be trouble — and Old Forge found that out.
Old Forge had plenty of chances to put the game out of reach, but a fumble early in the third and an Austin Allen interception early in the fourth kept the Warriors in it.
While the Warriors made a few more mistakes in the fourth — including a fumble after the Allen pick — eventually they got rolling.
With the camera from the live stream behind the Canton fans, the excitement could be felt through the screen as the Warriors started to mount their incredible comeback.
In my game preview last week, I talked about the fact that senior Cooper Kitchen is a dual-threat QB despite the fact that the Warriors are extremely-run heavy — and he proved me right.
Kitchen hit Hayden Ward on a 70-yard pass to set up a red zone opportunity. However, the Warriors would then face a fourth-and-goal from the 12 in what felt like a do-or-die moment.
Kitchen rose to the occasion as he lofted a perfect ball into the corner of the end zone for Riley Parker, who came down with it in bounds to keep the Warriors’ hopes alive.
Football coaches will talk about winning all three phases of the game — offense, defense and, of course, the often-times overlooked special teams.
Well, special teams kept the Warriors’ season afloat.
Ward would bust through the line on an Old Forge punt and knock the ball away before it could be kicked.
Parker would then score his 23rd rushing touchdown of the year to tie things up — and it was now the Warriors who seemed to be in control.
Another blocked punt by Ward and a great defensive stand by the Warriors’ D — finished off by a Parker interception — sent the game to overtime.
Canton’s defense would step up in overtime once again as Weston Bellows secured the fifth Warriors’ interception of the day.
Ward, who had stepped up earlier to give the Warriors a chance, was the one to finish it — and, like the great Jim Valvano said, the Warriors survived and advanced.
If the Warriors can keep this incredible run going and eventually bring a state title back to Canton, this game would be a focal point if ESPN were to make a 30 for 30.
And even if there’s no made-for-TV movie done on the 2021 Warriors, I can guarantee, no matter what happens next, this group of Warriors and people in Canton will talk about this win for a long, long time.
Warrior fans show up in full force
While it was not surprising to see a huge crowd in Towanda for the Warriors’ District 4 final or first round state playoff game, a trip to Danville — on the first day of hunting season — could have meant a lackluster showing from the fans.
Well, that certainly did not happen.
The Warriors fans showed up and — even over the live stream — they were loud.
I was told it seemed to be about the same number of Canton fans as during the Steelton-Highspire game in the opening round of states.
That’s truly incredible — and the Warriors feed off the energy and understand how special it is.
“I don’t even know what to think. There’s so many emotions going on. I’m so happy for the community. There’s so many people out here on this field. It’s a good feeling,” said Cooper Kitchen after Saturday’s game. “With the crowd we have here and the support we have behind us, and how close this team is and how long we’ve been playing together, it’s so amazing.”
“This is huge for the program,” said coach Tyler Sechrist. “The community support has been unbelievable. You see the crowd here today, the way they traveled. They’re buying into it and we have great support.”
PIAA strikes again
Well, if the Warriors are going to get the same kind of support in Friday night’s Class A state semifinal game against Bishop Guilfoyle, it would mean folks getting in the car and driving 2 1/2 hours to Altoona.
And, despite the fact that the games at this point in the playoffs should be at least somewhat of a neutral site game, Bishop Guilfoyle is located in ALTOONA!
It’s bad enough that the PIAA seems to treat some districts better than others, but making decisions like this — to give one team a clear advantage — is ridiculous.
However, there’s one way to take away that advantage, and that is for the Warriors’ fans to keep doing what they have been all season and show up.
I have a feeling they will do just that and take over Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. While I was writing this column, I saw a post pop up on my Facebook feed. Local businesses have gotten together to provide charter buses to the game on Friday for just $5 per fan.
As of 10 p.m. Monday night, there were already enough fans going to fill two buses and more could be on the way.
This is an amazing testament to the dedication of the Warrior faithful — and I can’t wait to see all that red in the stands on Friday night.
