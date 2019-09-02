WATKINS GLEN, NY- Somewhere Mario Andretti is smiling.Another Andretti, Jarett, graced Victory Lane at the world famous track of Watkins Glen International that his famous great Uncle won the F1 World Championship at in 1978.
Jarett, son of former Indy car and NASCAR Star John Andretti came away with his first pro win in the GT4 Sprint race of the World Challenge race weekend at Watkins Glen. Gar Robinson in his no. 78 Chevy Camero won the pole and took the green flag to start the event but it would be Andretti making the pass in the inner loop to take the lead on lap one. He would lead for the rest of the event coming home with his first win as a pro in the World Challenge Series GT4 Class.
“We were good on new tires, so I knew I had to get Gar early in the race. It was a really good run, but I spent the last three laps defending for my life! It feels great to win here at The Glen. This team and everything its about is great. These guys did not go to the hotel last night, they stayed at the track all night, and I appreciate everything they’ve done. It’s awesome, it means a lot,” said Jarrett Andretti.
Gar Robinson would come home second, while track regular Spencer Pumpelly would take the final pro podium spot bringing the no. 66 TRG Porsche Camen home in third.
Taking the podium in the Amateur class was Jeff Courtney in first, Drew Staveley in second and Aristotle Balogh coming home in third.
The race next on the 2019 schedule will be September 20-22 at Road America in Wisconsin.
