TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. — The Waverly and Notre Dame track and field teams took part in a non-scored IAC meet .
The girls competed on Wednesday and the boys went on Thursday.
For the boys’ Waverly’s Caden Wheeler, Ryan Lambert, Micah Chandler and Treyton Moore were fourth in the 400 relay in 46.22.
Collin Wright of Waverly was runner-up in the steeplechase in 10:18.93 and Skyler Dengler was fifth in 19.32 in the 110 hurdles.
Caden Wheeler was sixth in the 100 in 11.91 and Sam VanDyke was sixth in the 400 in 55.28.
Dengler was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.65 and Wright was third in the 800 in 2:12.77.
Chandler was fifth in the 200 in 24.43.
Derek Simpson of Notre Dame was sixth in the 3200 in 11:43.08.
VanDyke, Moore, Alex Gadow and Wheeler won the 1600 relay in 3:39.25.
Wheeler was fifth in the long jump at 19-feet, 5 3/4-inches.
Tioga went 1-2 in the triple jump with Valentino Rossi winning at 41-feet, 2 3/4-inches, followed by Matt Watson.
Waverly’s 4x100 relay was third for the girls in 54.50.
Notre Dame’s Makenna Keough, an eighth grader, won the 100 hurdles in 17.41. Riley Soehnlein of Notre Dame was second in the 1500 in 5:18.24 and Harper Minaker of Waverly was fourth in 5:22.54.
Kennedy Westbrook of Waverly was fifth in the 100 in 13.96 and teammate Natalie Garrity took seventh in 14.25.
Rachel Simpson of Notre Dame was third in the 400 in 1:01.46. Tioga’s Julia Walsh won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.40.
Piper Young of Notre Dame won the 800 in 2:29.30, the first runner in the area this year to go under 2:30 in the event. Maura Devlin of Notre Dame was third in 2:37.44 followed by Minaker of Waverly in 2:41.
Simpson was fifth in the 200 in 28.13 followed by Westbrook in 28.65.
Waverly took second in the 1600 relay in 4:29.89 and Notre Dame was second in the 3200 in 11:02.81.
Keough was second in the long jump at 15-feet, 7-inches and Garrity was sixth at 14-feet, 5 1/2-inches.
Devlin was fourth in the triple jump at 31-feet, 1 3/4-inches.
Olivia Nittinger of Waverly was fifth in the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches.
