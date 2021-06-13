MARATHON — Area track and field team were put to the test against some of the best runners in the region on Saturday afternoon in the Section IV Showcase.
499 runners from Section IV embarked onto the Marathon Elementary track with the goal of making it on to the podium. The event marked the culmination of a long and difficult year for the runners.
Waverly senior Caden Wheeler took home first place in the boys long jump event. Wheeler won the event posting a distance of 21-1 tying his personal best from the season.
Waverly wasn’t finished there as senior Collin Wright finished in third place for the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:40.32 breaking his original personal best of 4:42.20.
“I broke two places from my original seeding and I PR’d today so I felt great and thats what I wanted to do in my last race for high school,” Wright said. “These are great runners and these guys deserve a lot of credit for bettering me and bettering each other every year.”
Wright alluded to the Waverly girls team and how strong they have been this season. The Waverly girls team lived up to the praise finishing fifth for the 4 X 100 meter relay and the 4x400 relay.
In the girls 4x100, Abigail Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Gabby Picco, and Kennedy Westrbook posted a time of 53.94 for the Wolverines.
In the girls 4x400, Knolles, Addison Westbrook, Kennedy Westbrook, Gabby Picco, and Paige Robinson finished with a time of 4:25.61 setting a new season record.
Notre Dame’s Makenna Keough finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.52 and Rachael Simpson ran a 1:00.81 in the 400 to finish third.
Notre Dame’s Lizzie Ostrander was fifth in the 800 with a PR of 2:28.88 and teammate Piper Young was a spot back in 2:29.82.
Alex Cowley of Notre Dame was sixth in the 3000 in 11:45.04.
Keough was eighth in the long jump at 15-feet, 1-inch.
Tioga junior Julia Walsh reached the podium in multiple events. Walsh finished in fifth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.71.
In the 400 meter hurdles Walsh earned a third place finish with a time of 1:10.82. In the pole vault Waverly’s Olivia Nittinger and Walsh tied for fourth at 8-feet.
In the boys triple jump, Tioga junior Matt Watson finished in 4th place posting a distance of 40-8. Right behind him in fifth place was his teammate, freshman Valentino Rossi jumping a distance of 40-3.
In Section 2 of the boys 400, Waverly junior Sam Vandyke, finished in fifth place with a time of 54.87, good for 12th overall. In the girls 1500 meter, Waverly eighth grader Harper Minaker finished in seventh place with a time of 5:29.41.
