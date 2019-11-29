Wyalusing Rams
Head Coach: Ricky Lindblad
Assistant coach: Bill Lutz
Record last season: Overall 10-12, NTL 9-7
Returnees: Daphne Fassett (12, F), Catherine Brown (11, G), Madison Putnam (11, F), Chelsea Bassett (12, F), Callie Bennett (11, G), Hailey Jayne (11, G)
Comments on Returnees: Play unselfish, play together and play hard.
Newcomers: Imogen Herbert (11, G), Taylor Vanderpool (11, F), Laci Norton (10, F), Layla Botts (9, G), Olivia Spencer (10, G), Olivia Leichliter (9, F)
Comments on Newcomers: When opportunity arises leave it all out there.
Player to watch: The team. We look forward to them in a new system, playing at a high level, and executing.
Thoughts on the league this season: As a new coach to this team, I see potential, as well as a lot of athletic ability, but it comes down to execution and having the drive to be successful.
Thoughts on the league this season: Being a new coach in the league, I know the NTL has always had a high competition level and we hope to continue that here this season.
Athens Wildcats
Head coach: Brian Miller
Assistant coaches: Bob Stowits
Record last season: 13-10
Returnees: Kayleigh Miller (G), Avery Priester (G), Haley Barry (G), Caydence Macik (F), Rachel Stephens (F), Megan Collins (G), Kassidy Peterson (F)
Comments on Returnees: Four out of five starters back, and our first two off the bench in Megan Collins and Kassidy Peterson. Lots of experience.
Newcomers: Hannah Forbes (G), Joselyn Murray (F), Olivia Bartlow (F), Hannah Blackman, Charelle Jandoc
Comments on Newcomers: Got a lot of playing time on JV last year, ready to help varsity.
Players to watch: Kayleigh Miller, Caydence Macik: top two scorers.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We have a good core coming back, and ready to compete for a league title.
Thoughts on the league this season: Mansfield returns everyone will be very good. NEB and Towanda will be very good as well.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Head coach: Roy Vargeson
Assistant coaches: Frank Nudd, Fernley Leach
Record last season: 9-13
Returnees: Abbey Ackley (11, F), Kailey Wells (12, G), Makayla Vargeson (11, G/F)
Comments on Returnees: Only a couple of them have much playing experience. Will be very young this year.
Newcomers: Riley Walker (11, F), Kaitlin Streeter (12, G), Paisley Nudd (9, G)
Comments on Newcomers: Very little experience playing at varsity level.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We have more speed and hustle than in the last couple of years. Should see much improvement throughout the season. Our numbers are down...lost a sophomore point guard (injury) and junior forward to not participating this year.
Thoughts on the league this season: The parity amongst teams should be competitive. The league will be fairly strong for us to be able to compete.
Troy Trojans
Head coach: Brian Burchard
Assistant coach: Joby Allen
Record last season: 3-20
Returnees: Hannah Zimmerman (11, G), Olivia Call (11, F), Dalainey Braund (11, F), Sydney Taylor (10, G), Morgan Harkness (10, C)
Comments on Returnees: Hannah Zimmerman brings aggressiveness, toughness and leadership to the team along with ball handling experience. Olivia Call brings athleticism and maturity to the team. Dalainey Braund brings size, aggressiveness and rebounding to the team. Sydney Taylor brings ball handling and experience and will be relied upon for both inside and outside scoring. Morgan Harkness brings true center size to the team and will be a strong inside presence on both ends of the floor.
Newcomers: Skylar Swain (12), Cessily Harding (12), Macy Vroman (11), Bailey Johnson (10), Madison Vargas (9), MaKenna Matthews (9), Rachel Kingsley (9)
Comments on Newcomers: Skylar Swain joins the team and having never played and has been a great addition who provides maturity. Cessily Harding returns after taking time away from basketball and will add toughness on the inside. Macy Vroman adds length and size to the team. Bailey Johnson will be a reliable player who will be asked to play multiple positions. The three Freshmen Madison Vargas, MaKenna Matthews and Rachel Kingsley will be asked to provide productivity in many areas of the team.
Players to watch: Hannah Zimmerman has really worked hard in the off-season and is looking forward to a productive season both personally and for the team. She has shown great improvement getting to the basket along with an improved jump shot that we as a team will rely upon. Sydney Taylor will be a tough player who can score both inside and outside and has great court awareness that will really help both her and the team’s success. Morgan Harkness is 6’3’’ and will be a tough inside presence on both ends of the court.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: Being such a young team overall this season, we will need positive production up and down the lineup. We will rely heavily on our more experienced sophomores and juniors while also needing positive production from all three of our freshmen.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league should be competitive and exciting this season with plenty of talent.
Sullivan County Griffins
Head coach: Kurt Parrish
Assistant coach: Katie Shoemaker
Record last season: 19-8
Returnees: Jessica King (12, F/C), Bethany Beinlich (11, G), Olivia Harney (11, PG/G), Sophia Springman (11, G/F), Kassidy Beinlich (10, PG/G)
Comments on Returnees: A very athletic, defensive group that can produce points quickly.
Newcomers: Samantha Albright (11, F/C), Carly Rupert (10, G), Ellie Springman (10, F), Stella Harney (9, G), Cassidy Skoranski (9, PG)
Comments on Newcomers: Athletic group of girls who have worked hard in the off season to make an impact in our rotation.
Players to watch: Any of the starting five can fill the stat sheet on any given night.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We are excited to get the season started, We played a tough schedule in summer league and looking to build off of that.
Thoughts on the league this season: The Mid-Penn league is going to be very competitive this year.
Sayre Redskins
Head coach: Eileen Sparduti
Assistant coaches: Dennis Randall, Elizabeth Higley (Junior High)
Record last season: 20-8
Returnees: Emily Sutryk (G), Maddie Wilson (F), Erika Wells (F), Gabbi Randall (F/G), Jazz DeKay (F)
Comments on Returnees: Our returners are veteran players with varying amounts of varsity experience. Wilson and Wells who came off the bench last year will be called on to do more in this line up. DeKay grew by leaps and bounds in practice but needs to be game tested more. Gabbi Randall, a second team league all-star last year could be poised for a breakout year. We will call on Emily Sutryk to be our ‘rock’. Emily by far has the most experience and has played alongside some former Sayre greats in successful seasons. She knows what it takes to be competitive.
Newcomers: Maddie LaManna (G), Camille Harris (G/F), Hayli VanDyke (G), Gabby Sahw (G/F), Maddie Smith (G), Ayla Miller (F), Aliyah Rawlings (F)
Comments on Newcomers: Young, inexperienced, or both.
Player(s) to watch: Gabbi Randall (junior); Emily Sutryk (senior)
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We can put a semi-veteran five on the varsity floor, but the key to our success will be developing a substitute rotation that can contribute quality minutes as we move forward. With only 12 total on the roster, it will be challenging to play two games a night. But we need the JV quarters for player development and game experience.
Thoughts on the league this season: I know a few other teams are dealing with low numbers as well. New coaches in a couple of programs always bring some unknowns. In the large school division, Athens will benefit from returning experience. Small school NPM could return a pasel of seniors who have logged varsity minutes for three seasons. That should put them squarely in the driver’s seat to return to the top.
Canton Warriors
Head coach: Casey Aylesworth
Assistant coaches: Lucas Bailey
Record last season: 10-12
Returnees: Elle Binford (12, G), Courteney Weiskopff (11, G), Raenn Roupp (12, G), Reagan Kelley (11, F), Moriyah Ayer (12, F), Alexis Baldwin (10, F), Shannon Wesneski (10, G)
Comments on Newcomers: These guys bring some quality experience back from last year. Elle Binford will be a 4-year starting point guard, she is expected to be the leader on and off the floor. Reagan Kelley is a returning starter and has worked hard the past few years and I expect her to have a big season rebounding and scoring the basketball for us.
Newcomers: Kaydee Larcom (11, F), Lylah Smith (11, F), Sam Brackman (9, G), Sara Davy (9, G), Allyson Butcher (9, G), Carolyn Thoren (9, F), Aislyn Williams (9, G), Keri Wesneski (9, G), Molly Ward (9, F), Jazemine Wesneski (9, G), Emme Tymeson (9, G)
Comments on Newcomers: Collectively this is the biggest and most talented freshman group that I have had come in during my tenure as a coach. They are long and athletic, but they are very raw skill wise and lack of knowledge of the game. Our season will depend on their improvement of skills and mental aspect of basketball. We will have freshman gaining a lot of varsity experience this year, so I expect ups and downs, but the main focus will be getting better each day of the season.
Players to watch: Elle Binford, Reagan Kelley, Aislyn Williams
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We have a mixture of experience and inexperienced players, and that tells me we will have moments that will go very well, and then we will have some games where we are going to really need to buckle down and limit the mistakes. Our goal and the focus of the younger girls is to compete on every possession, and if we do that then we will have a successful season.
Thoughts on the league this season: There will be a lot of evenly talented teams, anyone can win on any given night.
Galeton Tigers
Head coach: Andy Macensky
Assistant coach: Doug Parsell
Record last season: 9-13
Returnees: Cara Parsell (12, SF), Jessie Evans (12, G)
Comments on Returnees: The two seniors have three years of varsity experience and excellent knowledge and skills of the game.
Newcomers: Alli Macensky (9, C)
Comments on Newcomers: Alli is our tallest girl at 6-feet, 1-inch with excellent fundamentals and court presence.
Players to watch: Lauren Sauley (10), Sandy Bliss (11)
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We have a solid five girls with great skills for the game and five younger ones that are improving each night.
Thoughts on the league this season: It will be very competitive night in and night out.
Northeast Bradford Panthers
Head coach: Ben Beebe
Assistant coaches: Wayne Neuber
Record last season: 10-13
Returnees: Vicky Rought (12, F), Lindsay Moore (12, G), Loren Zook (12, F), Synthia Vail (11, G), Lauryn Jones (11, G), Jorja Welch (11, F), Maisie Neuber (10, G), Meg Russell (10, F), Julia Brown (10, F)
Comments on Returnees: A great group of returning athletes that will bring great leadership to the team.
Newcomers: Ciana Frisbee (10, G), Kate O’Connor (9, F), Kayleigh Thoman (9, G), Alena Beebe (9, G), Ava Neville (9, G)
Comments on Newcomers: They are an exciting group that will be a great addition to the team!
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: The team is really working hard. I look forward to watching them grow and develop throughout the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: Should be competitive as always.
Towanda Black Knights
Head coach: Rich Sutton
Assistant coaches: Kurt Brown, Kylee Sutton
Record last season: 13-9
Returnees: Hannah Chandler (G), Erin Barrett (C), Amanda Horton (G), Saige Greenland (G), Ally Hurley (F), Porschia Bennett (F), Maddie Maynard (G), Destiny Brennan (G), Kyann Kjelgaard (F)
Comments on Returnees: We have a mixture of players who have seen a good bit of varsity time, and others players who haven’t yet, but are looking to make an impact at the varsity level.
Newcomers: Paige Manchester (G), Gracie Schoonover (C), Azizakhon Ismailova (G), Athena Chacona (F), Isabella Hurley (F), Eliza Fowler (G)
Comments on Newcomers: Great group of Freshman that work hard and are pushing the older girls for playing time.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: A very athletic group of girls that have been working very hard in pre-season on improving their basketball skills.
Thoughts on the league this season: Large school should be very competitive as most of the teams are bringing back some of their core players from last season. Mansfield is probably the favorite in small school, but will be challenged by Sayre and NEB.
Williamson Warriors
Head coach: Marisa Allen
Assistant coaches: William Durst
Record last season: 1-21
Returnees: Lateisha Peterson (11, G/F), Abby Root (11, G/F), Santana Bradshaw (12, F), Brooke Hill (11, G), Alicia Walters (10, G), Kylie Kelly (12, F)
Comments on Returnees: Lateisha and Abby have a full year of varsity experience under their belts and are better prepared for that type of play. Santana will hopefully be returning from knee surgery early on in the season. Brooke is only a second year player who has improved greatly over the last season. I am looking at Lateisha and Abby to provide leadership on the floor and lead our younger players.
Newcomers: Lena Lewis (9, G), Payton Blend (9, G), Liberty Jones (9, C), Emma Meisner (9, C), Kayla Burrows (9, F), Hailey Penner (9, F)
Comments on Newcomers: We have a lot of new, young players this season. They have been eager to learn and are making strides in skill development. They will get a lot of experience at the varsity level early on in their high school careers.
Players to watch: Lateisha Peterson, Abby Root and Lena Lewis
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: I am excited to have a large number of girls playing this year. We are very young overall, but I think with time and practice will be able to compete with some of the more seasoned teams. These younger players will need to make the adjustment from Junior High to varsity very quickly, but I believe that some of them are ready for it.
Thoughts on the league this season: There are lots of strong teams with talented players.
North Penn-Mansfield Tigers
Head coach: Jason Dominick
Assistant coaches: Todd Berguson, Jon Shaw, Jim Farrer, Nate McNamara, Nathan Barr, Jennifer Grove
Records last season: 16-8
Returnees: JoAnne McNamara (G), Lizzi Welch (F), Hannah Bowens (C), Emma Palmer (G), Jaime Palmer (G), Shaelyn Berguson (F), Riley David (G), Elizabeth Kahl (F), Sara Spohn (C)
Comments on Returnees: This is a special group of young ladies that really worked hard this offseason to improve. They are constantly putting the team first and doing whatever it takes to make our program better. I am truly blessed as a coach to work with a group of ladies like this.
Newcomers: Ashley Brubaker, Grace Farrer, Brayden Spencer, Emily Rossell
Comments on Newcomers: Much like our returning players, this group worked a great deal this offseason to get better. They are a joy to work with, and will be expected to do great things.
Players to watch: I honestly believe that all of our players should be watched. We are a team that will rely on depth and contributions from everyone in order to reach our goals. Our players will look to compete each and every day in order to accomplish the things that we want to accomplish.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: I believe that this is a group of athletes that will be able to compete on any given night. We have great leaders who have played in some big games throughout their careers and are ready to take the next step this season.
Thoughts on the league this season: I believe that the league has great depth and balance. I truly believe that teams will have to show up every night in order to be competitive. There are great players and coaches throughout the league that make every game a challenge.
North Rome Christian School Eagles
Head coach: Alaina Dewing
Assistant coaches: Mat Dewing, Cali Horton
Record last season: 12-5
Returnees: Destiny Middaugh (11, SG), Abby Winward (11, PG), Mae Beers (11, SG), Leah Crain (11, PF), Megan Dewing (10, C), Sarah Mosher (10, PF), Saydie Cubbedge (9, PG), Elana Jennings (9, SG)
Newcomers: Lilly Kapr (10, PF)
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: We have a young team this year with no seniors but they have potential. They work really well together and function as a real ‘team.’ I have high hopes for them this season.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head coach: Maureen Poirier
Assistant coach: Scott Boyce
Returnees: Cathryn Brought (12, G), Sarah Mosher (11, G), Bailey Monks (11, C/F), Kiyah Boyce (11, C)
Comments on Returnees: The returning players have worked hard in the offseason. Cathryn is the only returning starter.
Newcomers: Emma Coolidge (10), Emma Brandenberg (10), Abbye Cavanaugh (10), Bri Tuttle (12), Jordyn Abernathy (9)
Comments on Newcomers: The newcomers are young players but as the season progresses I expect them to make an impact on the team.
Players to watch: Cathryn Brought
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: Wellsboro is a very young team with minimal varsity experience. As the season progresses the team will improve and surprise a few teams.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league should be competitive with Mansfield, Athens, Towanda and Wyalusing bringing back strong teams from last season.
Waverly Wolverines
Head coach: Robert Kelly
Assistant coach: Joe Tomasso
Record last season: 20-2
Returnees: Sidney Tomasso (G), Paige Lewis (F), Morgan Adams (F), Gretchen Sowle (F), Gianna Picco (G)
Comments on Returnees: We have a good group returning that has been working very hard. Sidney Tomasso and Paige Lewis are returning starters. Morgan Adams is ready to step into a starting role. Others such as Gianna Picco and Gretchen Sowle bring a year of experience back and should be ready to supply quality minutes.
Newcomers: Olivia Nittinger (G), Kennedy Westbrook (G), Alyssa Sindoni (G), Lourden Benjamin (F), Peyton Shaw (F), Paige Robinson (G)
Comments on Newcomers: Olivia Nittinger, Alyssa Sindoni, Lourden Benjamin, Peyton Shaw, and Paige Robinson have moved up to the varsity this season and have been working hard to get acclimated to the varsity level of play. Kennedy Westbrook has also been working hard. As their experience and confidence increase, we expect their productivity to do the same.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: This team has been working very hard and if we continue to put forth that same effort day in and day out, we believe that we can achieve the goals that we have in place for this season. Our energy and enthusiasm are at a high level. Camaraderie among the players is high which is essential for teams to be successful. We really enjoy working with this group and we are eager to get things rolling.
Thoughts on the league this season: Division-wise, Newark Valley is bringing back a lot of experience to go along with size and are deemed the favorites. Notre Dame has some consistency this season and I expect them to be much improved as well as Thomas Edison. In crossover games, we will square off against Whitney Point and Lansing. In addition, our non-league schedule will be demanding in that we have Hornell, Ithaca, Vestal and Union-Endicott.
North Penn-Liberty Mountaineers
Head coach: Tracy Gregory
Assistant coach: Melissa Fenstermacher
Record last season: 2-20
Returnees: Eva Rice (11, G), Taelyn Brown (11, G), Ryann Upham (11, F), Kiersten Miststifer (11, F), Ayiana Mase (10, F/C)
Comments on Returnees: All girls are working very hard on their individual and team goals. They have a very positive attitude and are working very hard.
Newcomers: Jaclyn Nelson (9, G/F), Darby Stetter (9, G/F), Sidney Landis (G/F), Kendall Wilson (9, G)
Comments on Newcomers: Girls are working very hard and are motivated.
Players to watch: Eva Rice, Kiersten Mitstifer, Ryann Upham, Taelyn Brown
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: The girls are working very hard and are very motivated to improve on last year’s record/team. The team is excited to get the season started.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league should be very competitive.
