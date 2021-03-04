WYSOX TOWNSHIP – New Towanda Country Club owner Joe Acla knows the joys of hitting the course in his youth.
The PGA pro’s father Howard was a long-time member of the club and board of directors and, according to Acla, was “part of the vision to build the back nine in 1969.” Acla himself was a junior club champion in 1985 before leaving the area three years later to pursue a career as a PGA professional.
As Acla and a local private investment group take steps to improve the course and facilities, they are doing so with the goal of increasing community involvement. This includes youth programs, such as incorporating a PGA Jr. League team, that can help fuel a passion for the sport.
PGA Jr. League is a team-focused version of the game in which a golf course’s team faces another golf course in a two-person scramble format, with players able to be substituted every three holes to make sure all kids can participate, according to the PGA Jr. League’s website.
As the course shifts from the Central New York PGA to the Philadelphia PGA – an organization Acla is more familiar with due to his 31 years of working with them – he said there will be other fun golf events offered for area children.
“It’s a great seed program, which is why we’re trying to get more of the families involved in the junior golfers, to keep the club going,” Acla said. “They are the next generation. Down the road 10 or 15 years, they are the ones who will be the members and they will keep the club going for us.”
Acla noted that the club hasn’t had a PGA professional on site in a few years, and he’ll be able to start teaching once it re-opens in mid-April.
Acla wants to make the club more like the organization he remembers from his youth, “more of a family-centric club.”
For area golfers all of this is a positive for the TCC.
“I am very hopeful that the change in ownership will be a positive change,” Jeff Dorman said. Dorman is a former high school golfer at Wyalusing, who played at the Country Club, and he’s a regular at the TCC Invitational. “Joe will hopefully have the financial backing and need to hold himself accountable to drive positive improvements.”
Another TCC Invite regular, John Secor, is happy to hear about the plans to improve the Country Club.
“I think the plans, from what I know of them, to improve the course and facilities were greatly needed and I look forward to seeing them.”
Glenn Vaughan is the boys’ basketball coach at Sullivan County. He also is a former member of the Country Club. While he hasn’t been a member in recent years, he does play the TCC Invite regularly, and looks forward to seeing what happens after the ownership change.
“I always love coming back to TCC,” he said. “And, having a new owner who is looking to improve the course should be exciting for the membership there. I haven’t been a member for almost 15 years, but the atmosphere remains great and the people are still so welcoming. It still feels like home when I play there.
“I was nervous about the status of the TCC Invite, but this has me optimistic that I can pencil this tourney into my August calendar. It is a great tournament, founded by great people, and the current committee does an outstanding job keeping the tradition going. I wish the people of TCC the best of luck with the new ownership. I wish Mr. Acla the best of luck with everything and look forward to coming back to TCC.”
Getting youth involved in the sport is something all the regular golfers look forward to seeing as the club has struggled to get a lot of young golfers in recent years.
“Youth programs should be a huge focus going forward,” Dorman said. “If you looked at the membership last year, you could probably count the number of members age 18-30 on two hands.
“We were losing members to old age way quicker than we were gaining young members. No golf course can survive without attracting these younger generations. I don’t really understand the reasoning why the younger generations don’t seem to have much golf interest. The fault may be on the schools (for example Wyalusing cutting it’s team a few years ago) as it is on the course.”
Other golfers know how crucial getting the younger golfers involved will be for the future of the golf course.
“Anytime kids can get involved in outdoor activities I think it is a great thing on a social, physical, and mental aspect,” Secor said. “Specific to golf, it is a fun activity families can enjoy together for all ages. It can only benefit the high school golf team as with any sport the earlier you start, the more time there is to improve. I support children getting into any sport at an early age for the previously mentioned benefits and having golf be another option available is extremely beneficial.
“The new ownership is a group of people who have been longtime members and want the club to succeed as a golf course. I think that losing the course would have had a negative impact on our area as it is a place for people to enjoy time together with friends, a place for businesses to have events and tournaments, a nice setting for people to have weddings. With Covid I believe people are beginning to appreciate having places to go and spend time with others in the community and losing the course as a viable option for those things would not have been a good scenario. so finding the buyers with the mindset that the new management has was very important in my mind.”
The TCC Invite is a big weekend for the club, and the regulars expect that to continue, but believe the new ownership may have the course looking even better for future events.
“As far as the invite, not much should change there, that is one of the clubs most profitable weekends, so can’t see that going away,” Dorman said. “If anything, we should see much improved course conditions for 2021, so I’d expect more outside interest.”
