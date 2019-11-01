The playoffs are here and quite a few local teams will be in action tonight and Saturday.
Canton and Sayre both have home games in Class A. In Class AA Troy is at home, NP-Mansfield and Wellsboro face off for the second week in a row and Towanda takes on one of the best teams in the nation.
Alongside those games Waverly will be making the trek down to Athens as both teams play for valley bragging rights in the Unico Bowl.
FRIDAY
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT AT CANTON, 7 P.M.
The top seeded Warriors welcome the Mountaineers in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
“South Williamsport is a better team than what there record would indicate,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “They are a power running team with a big running back and some good lineman. They play a tough schedule facing schools like Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel and Loyalsock.”
South boasts early season wins over Montgomery (50-36), Wyalusing (50-16) and Muncy (40-13), in a comparison of common opponents, in a 4-0 start to the season.
They’ve been 1-5 since, their lone 49-27 over Milton.
They lost 76-6 to Southern Columbia, 59-0 to Mt. Carmel and 24-7 to Loyalsock.
After a tough finish to the NTL season they are looking for a breakout performance as they start the second season.
“I have a lot of confidence in are offense,” said Sechrist. “I think they will have a big game this week against South.”
Despite beating South in week one last year they aren’t overlooking anybody, either.
“We are focused this week on the task at hand preparing to face a battle tested opponent in South Williamsport,” Sechrist said. “We are excited to be at home this week where our support from the fans has been unbelievable.”
MUNCY AT SAYRE, 7 P.M.
Anybody who like Sayre’s close win over Muncy two weeks ago is going to be getting a rematch tonight.
The Redskins edged the Indians 21-17 to clinch the NTL Small School title in Week 9 down at Muncy. Now they welcome their rivals to the Lockhart Street Bowl.
“It’s for sure different facing a team two times in three weeks,” said Sayre coach Kevin Gorman.
The same thing happened last year — they beat Muncy in week nine then faced them in the first week of the playoffs. A year ago they lost.
“We did it last year and they changed some things up so we are expecting that this year,” said Gorman. “But I think the teams get used to each other and what we do for the most part.”
Sayre’s had a pretty good run the last two weeks — clinching a league title in week nine then rallying to claim the Rusty Rail over Athens last Friday.
Gorman hopes they can keep that momentum going into the playoffs.
“You have to remind them that this is playoff football now and it’s one and done,” he said. “If you lose your season is over. So it’s pretty easy to keep them focused.”
They are the second seed this year so Muncy has to make the long trip up Route 220 to them.
“The guys are excited about the home game,” Gorman said. “Having five away games in a row they like the two home games in a row.”
SATURDAY
TOWANDA AT SOUTHERN COLUMBIA, 7 P.M.
The Black Knights’ strong end to the season — they went 4-0 down the stretch — gives them a date with one of the best teams in the nation.
“I think our players know that this team we are playing is the best team in the state,” said Towanda coach Craig Dawsey. “Our players also realize all the hard work that they have done to improve themselves over the course of this year. There were so many times they could have just folded and they never did that at all. I am very proud of this group of young men.”
The Tigers are well known throughout this area and beyond.
“Southern Columbia uses many innovative ways to be successful and they are very hard to defend,” Dawsey said. “In PIAA District IV they have always done a great job at hand picking the best kids within the program and developing their skills to achieve maximum impact in all three phases of the game.”
Dawsey sees this as an opportunity for his players to test their skill against some of the country’s best.
“This will no doubt be a contest that will stretch our capabilities to the utmost,” said Dawsey. “We will just have to take the players that we have been given and match them up against the players they have been given and play as hard as possible and see what the outcome will be at the end. After all why should you cheat yourself out of a chance to play to your potential? Every game should be an opportunity to see how you stack up against yourself. This game affords us this unique challenge.”
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD AT WELLSBORO, 7 P.M.
Football fans in Tioga County might be in for a little deja-vu on Saturday.
Last week the Hornets picked up a 21-7 win over their rivals to get The Mort. This week it’s win or go home for both teams.
“They are always excited to play Wellsboro,” NPM coach Tom Dickinson said about the rematch.
The Panthers kept it close last week and hope to use some of what they learned this week.
“We need to finish drives and play better pass defense,” Dickinson said.
Both coaches will be gleaning something from last week’s game film to see if they get any advantage.
“It does possess its own challenges,” said Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand. “You obviously are more familiar with your opponent and need to prepare for schemes and looks you did not see the previous week. The same goes for offense. You need to give them some different looks as well.”
He liked what he saw in his team defense last week to hold NPM to one score.
“We learned a lot about the fight of our team in making key fourth down stops multiple times inside the red zone,” said Hildebrand. “It showed a lot of character from our team.”
However, there are some things they have to work on.
“They have some very good offensive and defensive linemen that we need to do a better job of accounting for,” Hildebrand said.
The Hornets boast the NTL’s leading rusher this season in Aidan Hauser, so getting him going early will be key, but Hildebrand doesn’t want to put it all on his shoulders.
“Yes it has some importance,” the veteran coach said. “But its equally important to get others involved early as well. We don’t want to be one dimensional and allow teams to key on one guy. We feel like we have many other play makers that can also make plays.”
LINE MOUNTAIN AT TROY, 7 P.M.
Opposite ends of District IV meet at Alparon Park Saturday.
Troy ended up with the second seed so they could potentially get two home games this postseason.
“Getting a home playoff game is very exciting,” said Troy coach Jim Smith. “It’s great for the school, our team and community. We were fortunate enough to accomplish a couple of goals this year. It’s important to stay focused and not have a let down this week after an emotional rivalry win. A league championship is a great thing but another home game for our seniors is even bigger. We are going to continue to work for one more week for those guys.”
The seventh seed is Line Mountain, a team that Troy rarely sees.
“Playing an unfamiliar team who plays unfamiliar opponents is a tough thing,” explained Smith. “I know they have played some good football teams. I know they have been in many close games with teams with good records. I know we need to respect them and what they do. I know their record has nothing to do with this Saturday’s first playoff game.”
Troy will be the first District IV team Line Mountain plays this year. Their three wins came against Susquenita (28-14), Halifax (54-14) and Millersburg (35-0) though they boast close losses to Juniata (40-33), Newport (20-15), Pine Grove (14-6) and Tri-Valley (20-10).
That may not tell Smith much but what he has seen lets him know its going to be a tough one.
“Line Mountain is a physical football team,” said Smith. “Their defense is fast and physical. They have some good size up front and get to the ball fast. Their offense will be a unique challenge. They are a run first team with similar philosophies to ours. That’s a little scary because when your efficient it can be tough to deal with. The game could be a quick one. This allows for only a few opportunities when the clock is always running. We need to be clean and have minimal mistakes. Our defensive reads will need to be quicker, our alignments will need to be spot on. I have no doubt this will be a challenge.”
WAVERLY AT ATHENS, 7 P.M.
Since these two valley schools missed the playoffs they decided to entertain their fans with a ‘rivalry’ game.
“The kids are focused on getting healthy and mentally ready for another rivalry game,” said Athens coach Jack Young. “This is the type of game that doesn’t get to happen very often and I’m sure come Saturday Night, that they will play hard.”
His counterpart felt the same way about the game.
“Playing Athens is a new experience for this group of kids,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller. “It is an exciting way to finish a season. It is disappointing that we did not make the playoffs in 2019 but our players will remember this experience forever. They will be reminded by their Athens peers for the rest of their life or they will get to remind their Athens peers for the rest of their life about the outcome of this game.”
It’s also about bragging rights beyond the valley.
“The reality is that when you play an NTL team, it is an opportunity to prove or disprove what fans view about either side of the border,” said Miller. “The TALK means nothing after Saturday. It will be settled on the field. Our reputation is at stake and for that matter so is Sayre’s. These kids talk smack all the time on social media; here is your opportunity to prove it on the field.”
Regardless of where they’re from Young sees a talented team beforehand.
“Waverly is team with a lot of upside,” he remarked. “They have good size up front with guys that play physical with a number of athletes that they utilize on both sides of the ball.”
Young also sees a team that can do a lot with the ball.
“Athens has some very talented football players,” he said. “The NTL must be loaded this year because I believe that Athens is dangerous and has weapons to score on any one play on offense. We will need to be disciplined on defense and not allow the big play. The addition of Damian Hudson to (Keegan) Rude, (JJ) Babcock, (Mason) Lister, (Ben) Pernaselli and (Shayne) Reid makes them more than capable on offense and I like their inside linebackers, seems to be a tough kids and fly to the football.”
Expect a lot of young talent on display, the starting quarterbacks are an eighth grader (Waverly’s Joey Tomasso) and freshman (Lister).
“I hope all of our players, including our seniors, realize that when opportunity presents itself you need to take it square on,” Young said. “This is the type of game that our true leaders will be front and center, so jump on board or get out the way.”
This will also be a charity game, so while they may only be one winner on the field, there will be lots of winners off it.
“Gonna be a fun night in Athens for a good cause supporting the Unico International Organization as all gate proceeds will be donated to help them support many special education endeavors,” said Miller.
