A pair of area teams take the field today looking to bring home district titles.
The games are a bit of a long time coming after the semifinals, and now the finals, got pushed back due to weather.
For Northeast Bradford it will be a batter of great pitching as they take on Montgomery, while Wyalusing has waited two long years to get a chance at redemption against Line Mountain.
Both games are noon today at Elm Park.
CLASS A
Northeast Bradford (15-0) vs. Montgomery (20-1)
In big games a single run can often be the difference.
When NEB faces Montgomery, a single run may be all that’s put on the board as two dominant pitchers take the mound.
In the semifinals NEB’s Thailey Franklin threw a four-hitter in a win over Canton. Montgomery’s Faith Persing threw a no-hitter in her team’s semifinal win over Muncy.
The only loss either team had this year was Montgomery falling 4-2 to Jersey Shore.
The Panthers dominated there way to an unbeaten season, while Montgomery won 20 games and had wins over perennial powers Central Columbia, by a 2-0 score, and Williams Valley, by a 3-2 score.
Both teams faced Wyalusing, who is in the AA final, and both notched wins over the Rams.
In her first season on the mound as a varsity pitcher, Franklin has struck out 133 and has a 1.16 ERA. She has walked just 12 this year.
Franklin’s catcher, Emily Susanj, picked up where she left off two years ago when she was all-state as a freshman. Susanj is hitting .510 with 19 RBI and Kayleigh Thoman is also a .500 hitter, with 21 runs scored.
Junior Maisie Nueber is hitting .404 with three home runs, 11 extra base hits and a team-best 21 RBI.
Franklin is not just dominant on the mound, at the plate she’s hitting .375 with three triples and four dobules.
Julianna Susanj (.357, with three home runs), Mikayla Post (.353), Ciana Frisbie (.339) and Melanie Shuway (.316) give NEB eight starters hitting over .300 on the year.
The Panthers hitters will get their toughest test as they face Persing.
Persing has a .64 ERA this year and has 206 strikeouts against 10 walks this year. Only twice this year has Persing allowed more than two runs in a game, and Montgomery has thrown 14 shutouts this season.
Persing is also Montgomery’s top hitter, with a .458 average, six home runs, four triples and 23 RBI.
Brynn McRAe has a .382 average and 18 RBI this year and Jenna Waring is hitting .333 with 14 RBI.
Samantha Ulrich is hitting .325 with four doubles and 19 RBI.
CLASS AA
Wyalusing (12-8) vs. Line Mountain (18-3)
The Rams have waited two years to get a chance to see Line Mountain again.
The Eagles ended the Rams hopes of repeating as D4 champions in the final two seasons ago when Kya Matter was dominant on the mound.
Wyalusing’s seniors dominated their way through every age group growing up.
They won district titles in Minors, Majors and Juniors for Little League, and then they won the D4 crown as freshman, before Matter handed them the loss two seasons ago.
Hailey Jayne was on the mound for the Rams two years ago and now she’s a senior. The two-time all-state selection has a 1.71 ERA with 159 strikeouts against 18 walks this year.
Jayne also leads the Rams at the plate with a .388 average, 11 doubles and 23 RBI.
Danella Cornell is hitting .320 with three doubles and 15 RBI and catcher London Edwards is hitting .314 with three doubles and eight RBI.
Jenelle Johns is hitting .306 with four home runs, five doubles and 25 RBI.
Matter is still there for Line Mountain and she has posted a 1.68 ERA this year with 104 strikeouts against six walks.
She’s also been her team’s best hitter with a .564 average with eight home runs, four doubles, two triples and 14 runs scored.
While Matter has been dominant this year, the rest of the team hasn’t always hit.
Brooke Novinger is hitting .294 and is second on the team in hitting. No one else on the team hits over .250 this year, and the batters have struck out 87 times this year, against 32 walks.
