WILLIAMSPORT — Swimmers from local schools fared will in the opening night of the PIAA District IV tournament on Wednesday.
Athens’ Chris DeForest garnered the most hardware with three medals.
The Lady Wildcats’ Taegan Williams led local efforts in the girls events, capturing two medals. Towanda’s Juliana Varner swam to an impressive third place finish in the girls 50 yard free.
DeForest and Williams paced the Wildcats in the pool.
DeForest sprinted to a second-place finish in the boys 50 yard free. He critiqued his own performance.
“I would’ve like to have gone faster. I definitely think I could have gone faster. But, I am happy that I was able to get a medal. It’s what I have been working toward,” he said.
He added a fourth-place finish in the 100 yard fly and participated in the boys 200 free relay. The relay included DeForest, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Hicks and Ethan Denlinger. The foursome swam to a third-place finish.
Williams swam a bittersweet 2:03.80 in the 200 fly. While the time placed third in the district, she just missed the Athens’ school record by 00.30 seconds.
Wiliams expressed appreciation for her finish but admitted that being so close to the school record bothered her. “I missed it by 00.30. It kind of took away from the third. Once I get over the 00.30 seconds, I’ll be happy about it. That’s the fastest I’ve ever gone.”
Williams also swam as a part of the 200 yard free relay. The Athens foursome, which included Marshall, Fisher and Kopatz finished in third place with a time of 1:50.46.
Towanda swimmer Juliana Varner had been preparing for this competition. She dropped almost a second off of her seeding time. While that may surprise some, it did not surprise Varner.
Varner admitted “I kind of hoped I would.” She credited her coaches, working really hard in practice and getting in a good mindset as key factors in her success.
District IV swimmers were back in action Thursday for the second, and final, night of the swimming championships at Williamsport High School. Look for coverage from Thursday’s action in Saturday’s Daily Review.
