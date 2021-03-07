The Griffins gave top seeded St. John Neumann all they could handle, but in the end they came up short 74-53 in the District 4, Class A semifinals.
The Griffins trailed by just five at the half, but Neumann held them to 21 second-half points, just six in the final quarter, to get the win.
Trace Neary and Thane Thomas each led Sullivan County with 17 in the game.
Gerhett Parrish and Trey Higley had six points and Alex Schweitzer had five points, while Owen Schweitzer added two points.
Thomas added four rebounds, five assists and four steals in the game.
Davion Hill led St. John Neumann with 30 points and Kaneef Clay had 18 points.
GIRLS’ D4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A SEMIFINALS
Lourdes 43,
Sullivan County 24
The Griffins fell a win shy of the district final.
Sophia Springman had nine points and five boards and Sam Albright and Bethany Beinlich both had five points in the game.
Albright and Beinlich had big games on the boards with Albright grabbing 13 rebounds and Beinlich getting 10 with three steals and two assists.
Ellie Springman had five points and three rebounds and Olivia Harney had two points and two rebounds, with two steals and two assists and Chloe Immel had a point.
Northumberland 74, NP-Liberty 25
Eva Rice led NP-Liberty with 13 points in the loss to the top seeds.
Elizabeth Ritchie had four points for NP-Liberty, who got just the second D4 playoff win in school history earlier in the week to reach the semifinals.
Sidney Landis, Kiersten Mitstifer and Mackenzie Broughton all had two points, while Ryann Upham had a point.
Kaitlyn Bookwalter led Northumberland Christian with 19 points.
NEW YORK, REGULAR SEASON
BOYS
Waverly 58, Spencer Van-Etten 46
The Wolverines wrapped up their regular season with the win.
Waverly won three of their last four to finish 8-4, they were undefeated in Tioga County League play, and all the losses were to Class AA schools.
“The graduating seniors all have put a lot of time into this program and will be missed,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “We have big shoes to fill. I don’t know if a lot of people know, but Aidan (Westbrook) is my nephew and was probably our most consistent player this year. He had a nice senior year. We had a pretty good year this year and could have made some noise if there was sectional play.
“He (Westbrook) is our emotional leader. He really stepped up this year. When we needed a bucket and a rebound, we relied on him. He does so many intangibles and he had a good year for us and I know he is going to have a good year on the football team to. It’s been fun coaching him, he’s really come a long ways the last three years. And, my other seniors to. Ryan Lambert, my starting point guard, and Peyton Bowen and Kobe Decker. They all came up as sophomores part way through so I have had them a long time. They are certainly going to be missed, and I know they are going to do great things in life, because they are all great kids.”
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with1 5 points and Westbrook and Decker each had nine. Davis Croft and Brennan Traub had seven points, Liam Traub had four, Peyton Bowen had three and Lambert and Brady Blauvelt had two points.
Bowen had eight boards and Croft had five boards and two assists, while Tomasso had four rebounds and two steals.
Liam Traub had two steals and Brennan Traub and Lambert had two assists.
Elmira 60, Waverly 48
The last time the teams met, Waverly won on Elmira’s home floor.
The Express returned the favor on the Wolverines’ home floor on Saturday.
Sidney Tomasso had 22 in the loss and Peyton Shaw had 11 points.
Kennedy Westbrook had eight points and Addison Westbrook had five, while Lourden Benjamin finished with two points.
Elmira led by six after one quarter and led by eight at the half in the win. Elmira outscored Waverly 23-12 in the third to go up by 20 after three in the victory.
Jalea Abrams led Elmira with 24 points and Megan Fedor had 14 in the game.
