It’s been a long time since things were normal in the sports world.
But, recently some normalcy has started to return for area teams, as workouts have begun again, and teams are back on the field.
There are certainly differences now. Social distancing, masks, and increased sanitation measures, among other things, but for many teams it is special just to see athletes back playing sports.
“The Sayre boys soccer team did an open field at Riverfront park with many modifications,” Sayre boys’ soccer coach Greg Hughey said. “We We used a sanitizing spray for the balls, hand sanitizer at breaks, and also face masks while on water breaks. I think the biggest thing for us was to remember not to get in one large group when on a break and giving each other distance when doing footskill drills.
“The players seemed excited to be back and run through their workouts. The team had been lifting together up to the close of school in March, which helped everyone get to know each other as we’ve had a big influx of freshmen join the team. I was glad to see the players back together and thinking about soccer.”
Across the Valley the Athens soccer team is back, as they hope for another fall season that will lead to their third straight district title.
“It feels great, but a little bit of anxiety with all that’s still going on,” Athens coach Rich Pitts said. “We are just doing some kicks around, but the protocols are all in place with temperature taking and social distancing, etc.”
There have been a lot of adjustments for athletes.
“Not high fiving, or standing close to each other and remembering the rules that have been put in place,” Pitts said.
But, the kids are 100% excited to be back, the Athens coach said.
The football team in Athens is also excited to be back.
“We are into our second week getting together,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “It’s awesome to see the kids together and having just a little bit of normalcy. We are taking every step in being healthy and smart with what we are doing both in the weight room and on the field.”
For CV football coach Mike Schmitt it is special having the kids back on the field, but there are some things to worry about now, as teams want to prepare for the season, but not risk that season.
“It has been great to get players back and together, it has been somewhat nervewracking with the idea of worrying about one person being sick and bringing the virus to others,” he said. “The worry about not doing things the right way and then there being an outbreak makes us nervous, because that would put a hold on everything and affect the start of the season? i think it is important to have kids working, but hopefully everyone is doing it safely and correctly.
“Things aren’t really that different. Following the protocols for safety adds a little extra to the day but it has made it easier to remember to wipe down the weight room when you are done and to also keep the areas clean The adjustment is really just where we are, by this time we are used to being in a different place physically and mentally, but right now not knowing is a stress. They are excited to just be working again and having something to look forward to. . . I hope it continues.”
All the precautions mean that teams do have a little more time they must commit each practice.
“We are very excited to be back playing,” CV volleyball coach Bonnie Walker said. “It takes a little longer to get started with temperature checks, but we started last week and it’s becoming habit already.
“The hardest part so far is not being able to huddle or high fives and celebrate the ways we normally would. Our numbers have been pretty consistent at open gyms, so I think they are happy to play/practice.”
Every state is different with what is going on, and Waverly coach Jason Miller is adjusting to what has to happen for the Wolverines.
“We are conditioning on Monday’s and Thursday’s,” Miller said. “Great turn out, distancing marked with cones. We take temperatures and record names, despite the inconvenience, it’s great to see the kids and they are doing a great job complying with the mandated conditions.”
What the fall will look like is still anyone’s guess, but right now, there are teams back at work as athletes get back to some semblance of normal with sports returning to a degree.
