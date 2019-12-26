Christmas is over and New Year’s is just ahead.
That means high school holiday tournament action is upon us.
Due to Christmas and New Year’s being mid-week this year everything is condensed onto Friday and Saturday, with the weekend day alone boasting local teams in 17 hoops contests, eight area wrestling teams hitting the mats, two swimming invitationals and an indoor track and field invitational to boot.
BASKETBALL
VALLEY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
The Valley Christmas Tournament continues this year.
On Friday Towanda girls and boys travel to Waverly with the girls’ game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys.
Sayre will be at Athens, same times.
The consolation and championship games will be at on Saturday.
Sayre hosts the consolations with the girls’ at 2 p.m. and the boys to follow.
The title games will be at Athens with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys to follow.
For the girls Waverly boasts the duo of Sidney Tomasso and Kennedy Westbrook while Athens has their own duo of Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik.
The long and athletic Lady Knights feature Porschia Bennett, Hannah Chandler and freshman Paige Manchester.
Sayre has Emily Sutyrk and Gabbi Randall to watch.
Waverly’s Scott Woodring highlights the boys’ players to watch along with Athens’ Ethan Lane.
Towanda features Tanner Kunkle and Kolby Hoffmann while Sayre has Corbin Brown and Zach Moore.
CANTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Features the home standing Lady Warriors, Galeton, Troy and NP-Liberty.
On Friday things tip off with NPL taking on Troy at 6 p.m. while Canton faces Galeton at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday followed by the title game at 7:30 p.m.
Canton is led by senior Elle Binford, junior Eva Rice headlines NPL, sophomore Sydney Taylor leads Troy while Galeton sports freshman Alli Macensky.
BILL BABCOCK CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Though it is out of the area it will feature two local teams who are undefeated on the season.
The Wyalusing and Sullivan County boys’ teams are a combined 13-0 on the year.
The Rams (7-0) take on hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday with Sullivan (6-0) facing Jersey Shore at 6 p.m.
The consolation game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the title game to follow.
Both teams are pretty balanced squads with Justin Metzger, Jalen Thomas and Sam Carpenter the leaders for the Griffins while the Rams boast Grayden Cobb, Mitchell Burke and Shane Fuhrey.
PANTHER HOLIDAY HOOPS
NEB boys are back with their second annual tournament.
They host Benton on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. start while Mountain View takes on Ross Corners to follow.
Saturday will feature early contests with the consolation at 11:30 a.m. and the title game at 1 p.m.
Lucas Crown has been the player to watch for the Panthers so far this season.
LADY TIGER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
The North Penn-Mansfield girls bring in Jersey Shore, South Williamsport and Northern Potter for their annual tournament.
Jersey Shore and South Williamsport start things at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with NoPo and NPM to follow.
The consolation game is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with the title game to follow.
The Tigers, led by JoAnne McNamara, have hit a rough patch as of late and will be looking to turn things around.
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY KIWANIS TOURNAMENT
The North Penn-Liberty boys will bring in Muncy, Williamson and Galeton for their annual tournament.
Muncy takes on Williamson at 6 p.m. with NPL and Galeton to follow.
The consolation games at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the title game to follow.
The Mountaineers boast several big wins this year and look to continue their strong play behind Noah Spencer, Duncan Zeafla and Brandon Thompson.
High scoring Kolby Allen leads Williamson.
JOSH PALMER FUND
North Penn-Mansfield boys return to the Josh Palmer Fund Tournament.
Playing in a local bracket they face off with Edison at 11 a.m. on Friday.
If they lost they are in the consolation game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A win puts them in the title game on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
The Tigers are as balanced as they come with Logan Tokarz, Curtis Craig, Alex Stein and Dominick Garverick leading the way.
2nd ANNUAL DIONNA SATTESON TOURNAMENT
Wyalusing will be traveling to Montgomery’s girls’ tournament.
They face Milton at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The consolation game is at noon on Saturday with the title game to follow at 2:30 p.m.
Callie Bennett leads this young Rams’ squad into action.
COLWELL ST. CLASSIC
CV boys will be at this boys’ tournament.
They face Addison at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday the consolation game is at 5:45 p.m. with the title game to follow.
CV is led by Seth Huyler.
SELINSGROVE TOURNAMENT
The Sullivan County girls will be back at Selinsgrove this year, taking on Mifflinburg on Friday with a 6 p.m. start.
The consolations are on Saturday.
Double-double machine Jess King leads the Lady Griffins.
WRESTLING
TUNKHANNOCK TOURNAMENT
The Annual Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament will be Friday and Saturday with 10 a.m. starts both days.
Troy, Canton, Wyalusing and Northeast Bradford will all be down there.
The Warriors feature Isaac Landis (113), Bailey Ferguson (120), Hayden Ward (138), Riley Parker (145), Timmy Ward (182), Derek Atherton-Ely (195), Garrett Storch (182) and Trevor Williams (285).
For Wyalusing Logan Newton (160), Zach Shaffer (182), Jackson Chilson (220), Skyler Manahan (145), Colbrin Nolan (152), Nicholas Woodruff (138) and Hunter Manahan (132) are the wrestlers to watch.
The Trojans feature Sheldon Seymour (120), Seth Seymour (106), Jacob Turner (160) and Mason Woodward (182).
Northeast Bradford has Dawson Brown (285) and Kenric Ricci (182).
WINDSOR TOURNAMENT
The 63rd Annual Windsor Christmas Tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday this week.
The tournament features Waverly and Towanda.
Things get started at noon on Friday with two championship rounds and two wrestleback rounds.
It’s an early 9 a.m. start on Saturday with the semi-finals to get rolling at 10 a.m.
Wrestlers to watch for Towanda include Tyler Hawley (113), Skylar Allen (138), Evan Johnson (145), Clay Watkins (195), Alex Perez (220) and Aaron Herlt (285).
Wrestlers to watch for Waverly include Gage Tedesco (182), Trevor Meyers (170), Ethan Stotler (160) and Garrett Skeens (132).
Windsor High School is located just east of Binghamton off of I-86 just south of the village on Route 79.
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
North Penn-Liberty will be at the Bob-Rohm Duals while Williamson travels to the Newport Tournament. Both are on Saturday with the duals starting at 9 a.m. and Newport at 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
WOLVERINE INVITATIONAL
Waverly once again plays host to the Wolverine Invitational.
They feature state place medalist Mike Atanasoff in the 50 and 100 free races.
The invitational has a 9 a.m. start.
ELK LAKE INVITATIONAL
Sayre will be traveling to Elk Lake, who has an 11 a.m. start this year.
Jillian Shay leads the Lady ‘Skins in the pool.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Waverly will be back up at SUNY-Cortland at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Both the boys and girls won invitational titles last week so look for that to continue into the holidays.
