Athens Wildcats
Head Coach: Heather Hanson
Record last season: 9-9, 6-5 (NTL)
Returning players: Cassidy Stackpole (12), Haley Barry (12), Taylor Field (11), Kylie Jayne (11), Leah Liechty (11), Kayleigh Miller (11)
Newcomers: Audrey Hatch (11), Gia Perry (11), Grace Witherow (11), Taylor Field (10), Jenny Ryan (9)
Player to watch: Taylor Field (Defense), Leah Liechty, Kylie Jayne, Audrey Hatch and Haley Barry for offense; Leah Liechty for hitting and blocking
Thoughts on this year’s team: Cohesive, hard working, determined and driven. As long as they stay cohesive they could be unstoppable!
Thoughts on the league this season: Winning is great, however any victory over teams like Canton, North Penn Liberty, Williamson, Wellsboro and Wyalusing will be exceptional for team confidence.
Wyalusing Rams
Head Coach: Jennifer Newton
Record last year: 14-5 (Lost in districts to Wellsboro)
Returning players: Lylah Oswald, Daphne Fassett, Emily Lewis, Morgan Rockwell, Kathryn Meeh, Haley McGroarty, Sage Superko
Newcomers: We have several newcomers to our varsity team this year.
Thoughts on this year’s team: It is going to be an exciting year for the Lady Rams, we have a host of new young talent joining our experienced crew who truly have a passion for the sport.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league is always competitive. Volleyball is a great sport to follow here in the Northern Tier.
Sayre Redskins
Head coach: Tiffany Glielmi
Returning players: Madeline Dutra, Alexis Post, Julia Boyle
Newcomers: Emily Sutryk
Player to watch: Madeline Dutra
Thoughts on the team: As a new coach, it has been hard for me to really get to know my team yet. But at this point in the middle of preseason they are working extremely hard and are excited and anxious to compete and get back to playing some volleyball.
Thoughts on the league this season: In the past, as a Sayre and Athens coach many years ago, Towanda and Canton were powerhouses and challenging to compete against. This year I am hoping to inspire my athletes to not only be better on the court but in school and at home and of course win some ball games.
Williamson Warriors
Head Coach: Aimee Barton
Returning players: Chloe Barton (12), Madisen Cody (11)
Newcomers: Lots as our numbers are lower, it looks like players will be moving all over with some freshmen potentially seeing varsity game time.
Player to watch: Chloe Barton, she is the sole senior and working hard as a leader to progress the younger girls but also swinging hard and serving well to start.
Thoughts on this year’s team: We are young, last season we graduated five girls that had all been solid players moving to this year we have short numbers on true varsity players that is going to prove to moving underclassmen around on the court to see what works.
Thoughts on the league this season: As always the NTL and District 4 always present some of the stronger teams in the area. I imagine this year will be the same.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Head Coach: Bonnie Walker
JV coach: Riana Jones
Record last season: 10-11
Returning players: Makayla Vargeson (11), Rylie Walker (11), Kailey Wells (10)
Player to watch: Makayla Vargeson
Thoughts on this year’s team: We are rebuilding, have five players not returning this year, we have lots of work to do.
Thoughts on the league this season: A lot of talented senior players graduated from several schools across the league so I am sure several teams will be working out some kinks early in the season.
Towanda Black Knights
Head coach: Linda Messner
Returning players: Zoe Czajkowski, Madigan Allen, Keona Walker, Blaze Wood, Shelby Johnson, Amanda Horton, Madigan Hart, Samarah Smith, Whitney Maloney, Alyssa Gisler, Taylor Johnson, DaLanie Pepper and Aliyah Nimmo
Players to watch: Madigan Allen, Zoe Czajkowski and Keona Walker
Thoughts on this year’s team: Strong senior leadership and lots of depth.
Thoughts on the league this season: Competitive.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head coach: Sharon Zuchowski
Record last season: 18-3
Returning players: Ryann Adams, Caitlynn Callahan, Megan Starkweather, Shiloh Duff, Breighanna Kemp, Bailey Monks
Newcomers: Jojo Judlin
Players to watch: Caitlyn Callahan and Megan Starkweather
Thoughts on this year’s team: We have a lot of individual experience. So we are looking to come together as a team and take advantage of that experience and have a rewarding season.
Thoughts on the league this season: We are expecting strong competition and exciting matches. I believe many teams are strong and therefore any team could take the league championship.
Northeast Bradford Panthers
Head coaches: Vanessa Perez and Barb Susanj
Record last season: 6-13
Returning players: Chloe Baker (11), McKenna Hurley (12), Sophia Jampo (11), Madison Jochum (10), Megan Kovacs (10), Kylie Lewis (11), Lauryn Schultz (11), Jordan Shumway (12), Emily Susanj (10), Julianna Susanj (11), Kiara Thetga (11), Madisyn Weaver (12)
Newcomers: Karita VanDerMark (9), Kate Sourdiff (9), Ariel Higley (9)
Player to watch: Emily Susanj
Thoughts on this year’s team: The team looks very competitive this year. With only losing one senior last year, most of the girls have varsity level experience.
Thoughts on the league this season: Like some other schools in our league, we also have a new coaching staff from the previous year. Looking forward to seeing the impact of the new coaches will have with their teams.
Canton Warriors
Head coach: Sheila Wesneski
Assistant coach: Abby Williams
Record last season: 16-3 (Overall), 14-2 (NTL)
Returning players: Emily Ferguson, Esther Martin, Taylor Gilbert, Rhiley McNett, Jillian Shay, Annie Gaiotti, and Carmya Martell
Newcomers: Keri Wesneski, Jillaney Hartford, Aislyn Williams, Abby Chaapel, Kaydee Larcom, Maya Larson, Miah Lehman
Player(s) to watch: The returners because they are now taking more of a leadership role this year.
Thoughts on this year’s team: This team has the ability to continue building on the success of last year.
Thoughts on the league this season: Our league is always competitive.
Tioga Tigers
Head coach: Des Ford
Record last season: 18-3
Returning players: Chloe Bellis, Giovanna Rossi, Madison Macumber, Brianna Rossi, Ari Manwaring, Shaina Franks, Allyson Chapman, Kaitlyn Perry
Newcomers: Emme Hall, Julia Bellis, Molly Bombard, Mary Taylor
Player to watch: Chloe Bellis, Giovanna Rossi, Brianna Rossi, Madison Macumber
Thoughts on this year’s team: We have had a good start to our season. The players are working hard and focused. I see good team dynamics already and hope it continues.
Thoughts on the league this season: Other schools showed much improvement last season. I would expect teams to be stronger and determined for the 2019 season.
North Penn-Liberty Panthers
Head coach: Jennifer Nawri
Record last season: 18-0
Returning players: Charisma Grega, Maddison Minyo, JoAnne McNamara, Hannah Bowens, Alison Koval, Lizzi Welch, Grace Tice, Julia Nawri, Patelin Nowak
Newcomers: Lizzie Kahl, Andrea Tuminello, Alexia Kshir, Aubrey Pequignot, Chloe Hatch, Darby Stetter
Player to watch: Maddison Minyo, Charisma Grega, Grace Tice, Lizzi Welch, Julia Nawri
Thoughts on this year’s team: Although we lost six seniors last year, we had a strong group of upcoming players who are set to make this another great season for NPL. Our team is strong on offense and has a tough defense to match. Additionally, we have strong players coming into our JV squad who will continue our great JV record and add some young talent to our varsity squad as well. We are looking forward to some great contests this season.
Thoughts on the league this season: There should be some great competition this year with many young players getting a chance to make their mark.
Waverly Wolverines
Head coach: Kesha Sinsabaugh
Record last season: 15-5 (Overall), 12-4 (League)
Returning players: Paige Lewis (12), Adrianah Clinton (12), Morgan Adams (12), Chloe Croft (12), Maddy Goodwin (11), Izzy Garvey (12)
Newcomers: Sidney Tomasso (11), Aryan Peters (10), Caitlin Bakley (11), Emilee Little (11)
Players to watch: Paige Lewis, Adrianah Clinton, Chloe Croft, Aryan Peters
Thoughts on this year’s team: I am excited to see what this team is able to achieve this year. We have four returning starters, two additional returning varsity players along with some newcomers this year that will provide heavy impacts in areas that we were short on. We will definitely have to work for anything we want, but looking to contend again in the postseason is the overall goal. With our newcomers, in addition to our returning players, with continuing to work hard one point, one match, one game, one day at a time, we will get there.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league this year will provide some challenges for us. Last year was a rebuilding year for some of the schools in our league and we still struggled. With them working in the postseason I expect to see some heavy competition along with some fun and exciting games each time we step out on the court.
Troy Trojans
Head coach: Terilyn Anderson
Assistant coach: Danielle Benjamin
Returning players: Shyanna Yaggie (12), Allison Beers (12), Morgan Millard (12), Savannah Sakosky (12), Mallori Morse (12)
Newcomers: Olivia Demas (11), Allee Dutrow (11), Annie Rosanelli (11), Vanessa Thomas (11), Sierra Yaggie (11), Macy Vroman (11), Dalainey Brand (11)
Player to watch: Keep your eye on all of them. They are ready.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Outstanding group of girls. Their determination and drive have proven they have what it takes.
Thoughts on the league this season: We will see when we get there. My focus is on my team. One game at a time.
