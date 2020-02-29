WILLIAMSPORT — It was a good day for local wrestlers at the first day of the Northeast Regional Wrestling Tournament.
11 of the 14 qualifiers won their quarterfinal match and moved on to the semifinals.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113) pinned Wyoming Area’s Garret Pocceschi in 1:27 while at 120 Troy’s Sheldon Seymour scored a 16-1 technical fall over Hanover’s Joe Rowley.
Canton’s Hayden Ward (132) picked up an 11-2 major decision over Scranton Prep’s Antonio D’apollonio.
Last week’s district champion, Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley (145), scored a 15-0 technical fall over Southern Columbia’s Brandon Gedman in 5:20.
Wyalusing’s Logan Newton (152) squeaked out a 4-0 win over Lackawanna Trail’s Kody Cresswell while Canton’s Timmy Ward (170) pinned Blue Ridge’s Jordan Williams in 3:25.
Both NTL wrestlers at 182 won with Athens’ Alex West pinning Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser in 1:55 while Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely scored a fall over Western Wayne’s Alex Hollister in 3:28.
Fellow Warrior Garrett Storch (195) scored a 15-0 technical fall over Montrose’s Derrick Demann in 4:25.
At 220 Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson pinned Tunkhannock’s Nick Marabell in 45 seconds while at 285 NEB’s Dawson Brown scored a fall over Hanover’s Tavon Hines in 3:52.
In the semifinals Bradley will face Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher while Seymour takes on Southern’s Kole Biscoe.
Hayden Ward faces Milton’s Kyler Crawford, Higley gets Lake Lehman’s Josh Bonomo and Newton takes on Western Wayne’s Matthew Leslie.
Timmy Ward faces Montoursville’s Cael Crebs, West has Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett and Atherton-Ely faces Line Mountain’s Brady Feese.
Storch matches up with Mt. Carmel’s Damon Backes, Chilson has Southern Columbia’s Max Tillett and Brown gets Southern Columbia’s Lear Quinton.
Three area wrestlers came up short in the quarterfinals and fell to the consolation bracket.
Canton’s Riley Parker (138) was pinned Lake Lehman’s Zach Stuart in 1:44, Towanda’s Clay Watkins (195) was pinned by Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia in 15 seconds and Athens’ Keagan Braund (285) fell 10-3 to Quinton.
Parker gets Lackawanna Trail’s Dalten Klinges, Watkins takes on Lackawanna Trail’s Mark Dunckle and Braund will face Hines.
Wrestling continues today back at Williamsport’s Magic Dome with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 9:30 a.m. The consolation semifinals start at noon.
In the evening session the Parade of Champions will be at 4 p.m. with the championship and consolation finals at 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.