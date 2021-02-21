Several area wrestlers advanced to the regional tournament next weekend at Williamsport High School.
Canton’s Hayden Ward finished second at 138lb to make regionals for the second straight year as he’s looking to get back to Hershey. The sophomore started his day with a 13-3 major decision over TJ Walter of Milton. In the semifinals, Ward hit a gramby roll to a reversal with short time in the second period to go up 2-0, and after a scoreless third period, Ward clinched his spot in the district final.
“I almost hit it right before that,” Ward said. “I thought if I hit it again I’d be able to score and I was trying to get one but I ended up getting two.”
In the final Ward was pinned by Conner Harer in 32 seconds.
Williamson heavyweight Kade Sottolano took third place to advance to his first regional tournament. He started off his day by pinning Nolan Loss of Milton in 32 seconds in the quarterfinals. He then fell by decision 8-2 to Caleb Burkhart of Hughesville. He punched his ticket to regionals by beating Gunner Treibley of Meadowbrook Christian 3-1, and won the third place bout 1-0 over Logan McWilliams of Central Columbia.
“My mindset after losing was just win,” Sottolano said. “That’s the way it is in these tournaments. There’s no sugarcoating it you’ve just gotta win and advance.”
North Penn-Liberty Sophomore Kohen Lehman took fourth at 172lb for his first trip to regionals. He started his day with a fall in 3:53 to Caden Hagerman of
Danville before dropping his semifinal match 4-2 against Muncy’s Ethan Gush. He beat Colby Springman 7-5 to clinch a regional berth before losing his match for third against Stephen Roeder of Bloomsburg, 16-3.
“Today shows just how far I’ve improved from last year,” Lehman said. “Last year I didn’t make it out of sectionals and now I’m into regionals.”
Troy’s Seth Seymour advanced as well. The 126-pounder found himself in what many considered to be the toughest bracket of the tournament and lost his opening match to eventual finalist Scott Johnson of Muncy 16-6. In the consolations he pinned Hunter Leet at the 1:00 mark before falling to former state finalist Kole Biscoe by fall in 2:27. That set up a winner move on, loser go home match against NTL rival Jacob Courtney. Adding intrigue, both wrestlers are brothers of former state champions, Sheldon and Brian respectively. Seymour came out with a 6-4 win in sudden victory to advance to regionals.
“We’ve been wrestling each other for awhile,” Seymour said. “We both knew what we had to do out there. It’s hard to know what to change and what to keep the same.”
Towanda’s Clay Watkins advanced at 215 pounds with a fifth place finish. He opened his day losing to state-ranked Zach Poust of Benton 3-1 before pinning Brad Leon of Montomgery at the 4:59 mark. He was then pinned by Nathan Rauch of Milton in 3:37, setting up a match to advance against Mikey Sipps of Williamson, a wrestler Watkins had seen four times previously this year, and had split those four matches. Watkins held on in a close match to win 3-1 and advance to the regional tournament.
Kaden Setzer of Athens and Nick Woodruff of Wyalusing also placed fifth to advance to the regional tournament.
