WILLIAMSPORT — There was one great comeback story, and a lot of firsts for the area wrestlers headed to the PIAA Wrestling Championships.
The area has 11 wrestlers headed to states this year, including three champions. Among the other eight state qualifiers are six making their first trip — Canton’s Hayden Ward, Derek Atherton-Ely and Garrett Storch; Athens’ Alex West and Keegan Braund and Jackson Chilson of Wyalusing.
NEB’s Dawson Brown will cap his high school career with his second state appearance and Canton’s Timmy Ward has the comeback story of the year making states for the second time.
A year ago, Ward wasn’t sure what the future held, as he was out for the year battling cancer.
Now, Ward is back, and returning to Hershey as the third-place finisher at 170 pounds.
After falling to eventual champion Cael Crebs of Montoursville in the semifinals, Ward bounced back with a pin against Connor Wroblewski of Wyoming Area and then he beat Shane Weidner of Mt. Carmel in the third-place match.
“It feels good,” Ward said. “After last year you never know. You don’t know where you are going to be a year from where I was at last year, so it’s nice to be able to make it.”
Since his return to sports, Ward has been working toward this moment.
“Ever since I was cleared, I was lifting weights and working out,” he said. “I’m happy with where I’m at right now.”
One thing a little different from the last time Ward was at states is the weight class he’ll be wrestling at.
Two years ago Ward was a 152-pound state qualifier, this time he’s at states at 170.
“It’s not bad,” Ward said of the higher weight. I am used to kind of lighter weights, that’s a little quicker wrestling, this is a little slower so it’s kind of going well right now.”
And, Ward hopes the result at states is different this time around.
“Hopefully it goes a little different,” he said. “Because I went 1-2 last time, so hopefully I get on the podium.”
The comeback story extends to Canton’s wrestling program as well as four Warriors are headed to Hershey this year.
“It feels good, we have got four people going and I would consider that a win for us,” Ward said. “Last year we didn’t have anybody make it. To be able to come back this year and take four people to states is awesome.”
Ward will be making the trip to states with two of his cousins, Canton teammate Hayden Ward, and also Christian Good of Muncy.
“It’s really cool,” Ward said. “We have three cousins going to states this year.
Ward is one of the six newcomers going to states, and the lone freshman making the trip to Hershey.
After being beaten by Milton’s Kyler Crawford, the eventual champion, 10-2 in the semifinals at 132 pounds, Ward beat Michael Bluhm of Lackawanna Trail by pin in the consolation round and then beat Antonio D’Apollonio of Scranton Prep by fall in 2:31 in the third-place match.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Ward said of making sates. “This is what I’ve been working for all year, I’m just excited to go down and compete.”
Getting the win in the third-place match just helps set Ward up better going into states.
“It probably gives me better seeding down there, it’s just nice to go into next week with a win,” Ward said.
Next week will be different for Ward, but he’s excited to be going with his teammates.
“I am sure I am going to get pretty nervous down there, but I’m going down with all of them, it will be fun,” he said. “I am sure it will be fun just to get the experience. Go down there and wrestle and compete.”
Having his cousin on the team with him, and going to states with him, just makes the experience better for Hayden Ward.
“It’s nice, he’s been there before so he kind of knows what it’s like down there,” Ward said. “It’s just going to be a fun weekend.”
A year ago Storch lost a chance to get to the regional tournament.
This year he was in the regional final.
“I am super excited,” Storch said. “My first year (going to states) and I couldn’t be more happy with my performance and how I made it this far.
“Last year, the biggest motivation for me was when I lost to Ethan Gush to go to regionals. That really got my mindset going and really told me you need to put in the hard work in the offseason to get used to wrestling these tough kids and that’s what I did, and I’m here.”
To go from missing regionals, to making states, is special for Storch.
“That’s huge for me, honestly, I couldn’t be happier with my performance,” Storch said.
In the regional final at 195 Storch was pinned by Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia in 3:11, after Storch beat Damon Backes of Mt. Carmel 2-1 in the semifinals to reach the final.
While Storch lost in the final, he was happy with the performance, after a first-period pin by Garcia, the defending state champion, and 2nd ranked wrestler nationally, last week.
“I am not going to lie, after last week, I dreaded that match,” Storch. “After today I’m actually pretty excited I got to wrestle him again. Everybody was doubting me. ‘Oh, 55 seconds Storchie, you can do better than that.’ I actually had some people come up to me and they were making bets on how long it was going to last and I said, you bet less, I’ll wrestle more.”
For Storch going against the top wrestler in the state helps him see what states will be like.
“I got my hands on the number one kid in the state and I lasted a period and a half with him,” Storch said. “To me, that’s a great accomplishment and it gives me a feel for probably what I’m going to see next week at states.”
Atherton-Ely worked hard in the offseason to get in the shape he wanted to be in, and now he’s a state qualifier.
After a semifinal loss to Jacob Freese of Line Mountain at 182 pounds, Atherton-Ely beat Mike Cook of Danville by fall in the consolation round, before falling to Alex West of Athens 7-2 in the third-place match.
“I’m really excited,” Atherton-Ely said of making sates. “I couldn’t be happier.”
For Atherton-Ely the past year he’s worked to get himself to this point.
“Just staying in shape and eating healthier was my biggest thing,” Atherton-Ely said. “I stopped drinking soda, in July I will be two years without it, and that helps a lot, I think.”
Going with three of his teammates will be special, and having guys right near his weight, in Timmy Ward and Garrett Storch, will help in practices over the next week.
“We get to hang out at a tournament one more time this year,” Atherton-Ely said. “It will be a lot better, we are all close in weight, so it will be good in practices.”
A year ago Jackson Chilson was one spot away from making it to states.
This year, the Wyalusing senior was in the regional final, and heading to Hershey for the first time.
“I am pretty excited,” Chilson said. “Being my senior year, and being my first time going, it makes me feel pretty good.”
To get to states Chilson beat Southern Columbia’s Max Tillett 10-5 in the 220 pound semifinals, before falling 11-1 to Cameron Wood of Montoursville in the finals.
“It was really special, beating the people that beat me in the past, just pushing myself harder to get to the place I want to be,” Chilson said.
There are a lot of things that Chilson has been working on to get to this point this season.
“I worked more on my shooting, instead of being a defensive wrestler,” Chilson said. “I actually worked on being a good defensive wrestler to, by blocking the shots people were taking on me, pushing them more than they are pushing me.”
To be in the regional final has Chilson feeling good as he heads into states.
“It makes me pretty confident, because I’m peaking at the right time of the year,” Chilson said. “I’m pushing myself harder and wrestling the best I have all year.”
Now, Chilson is ready to see what Hershey is like.
“I am really excited,” he said. “I hope to do great down there.”
For Northeast Bradford’s Brown, there was a trip to states last year, and he’s excited to go back as a senior.
After a 4-1 loss to eventual champion Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia in the 285-pound semifinals, Brown pinned Western Wayne’s Jack McAllister in the consolation round and Beat Braund 3-1 for third-place.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Brown said of going to states. “My last year, my last run back to Hershey.”
The competition Brown has faced the past few weeks is something he thinks will ready him for next week.
“It’s going to prepare me a lot, there’s a lot of hard kids, a lot of good kids, and this top four is going to go a long ways,” Brown said.
One of those kids Brown has wrestled all year is Braund.
“He’s a strong kid, he’s getting better every day,” Brown said.
And, all the competition makes him excited for next week.
“We had a couple state qualifiers, and a place winner to go against and that tells me where I’m going to stand next week,” Brown said.
Now, the NEB senior is ready to enjoy his last trip to states.
“It’s my last run, we are just going to go for it,” he said.
And, the ultimate goal is to return with a state medal.
“It’s a big thought in the back of my head,” he said. “Just going to keep working and see what happens.”
West and Braund are two guys that few in District 4 wrestling likely saw coming.
They were wrestlers that weren’t sure themselves if they could be state qualifiers.
But, they are also proof that hard work can bring you a long way.
West entered this year 26-21 in his career. He was 20-17 last year and didn’t place at districts. Braund entered this season 39-43 in his career. He was 24-15 a season ago, also not placing at districts.
This year, the duo are headed to states for the first time.
“It’s great,” West said of going to states with Braund and fellow teammate Gavin Bradley. “Especially with Keegan. We have been great friends for a while and we weren’t very good our first three years, so just seeing each other go to states together is surreal kind of.”
West was the third-place finisher at 182, falling to eventual champion Dylan Bennett in the semifinals, by fall, before beating Jeff Meader of Tunkhannock 3-1 in the consolation round, and then beating Atherton-Ely 7-2 for third place.
“I worked all summer toward it,” West said of going to states. “I was really hoping for it. At the beginning of the season It kind of seemed a little far fetched, but as the season started winding itself down, I found myself here.”
It was during the middle of the season that West started to think this may be possible.
“I think after the Bedford Tournament and I competed well there, and my coaches just kept putting me through it and I kept working and they kept building my confidence until I thought this was possible,” West said.
After beating Atherton-Ely at sectionals, West put himself on the District 4 map.
“That was my goal there, to make my name something, and here I am,” he said.
The rivalry with Atherton-Ely the past few weeks is something that West feels has made him better.
“It kept me humbled,” he said. “It’s been a really good experience, because I have learned a lot from those matches. The sectional finals I learned a lot from there and formed my game plan around that match. I’m really thankful I had someone like Derek to follow me through and compete with me.”
For Braund, it’s special to be going to states.
The senior had to make states the hard way, after a 10-3 loss to eventual champion Lear Quinton in the opening round.
Braund won back-to-back matches, beating Tavon Hines of Hanover by fall and then pinning Nevin Rauch of Milton before falling 3-1 to Brown for third place.
“It’s pretty cool, a first for me,” he said.
And, going with West, is nice.
“We are good buddies, it’s kind of a big deal for us to go together as seniors,” Braund said.
Like West, it was partway through the season that Braund started to know this was possible.
“Midway through the season and then I took second place at sectionals and coach was saying keep doing this, you can do it, you can make it, and I made it,” Braund said.
The past couple weeks the wins just started piling up.
“Winning some matches boosts your confidence and makes you want to keep going,”
Now, he’s going to states for the first time.
“I am very ecstatic,” Braund said. “I have never been a wrestler at Hershey it’s going to be pretty cool to see the big crowd and the mats.”
Both West and Braund have proven that hard work can help you improve year to year in thes port.
“It comes from having heart and believing in yourself and with that anything is possible,” Braund said.
“Keep on grinding, work as hard whenever you can,” West said. “Have a goal and go for it.”
