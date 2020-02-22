WILLIAMSPORT — 13 area wrestlers reached the District IV Wrestling Championship semi-finals on Friday.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113) pinned Southern Columbia’s Brady Feese in 51 seconds while Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120) pinned CMVT’s Colton Eckroth in 1:19.
At 132 Canton’s Hayden Ward scored a forfeit over Montoursville’s James Batkowski as teammate Riley Parker (138) earned a 6-3 win over Central Columbia’s Isaac Kester.
Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley (145) won with a 21-4 technical fall in 4:58 over Shamokin’s Wolfgang Pearson followed by Wyalusing’s Logan Newton (152) scoring a 10-4 decision over Shamokin’s Maximus Madden.
Canton’s Timmy Ward (170) won 11-1 over Mt. Carmel’s Shane Weidner with teammate Derek Atherton-Ely (182) earning a 12-5 win over Muncy’s Tristen Ditzler.
Also at 182 Athens’ Alex West won 8-5 over Danville’s Mike Cook.
Two more NTL wrestlers won at 195 with Towanda’s Clay Watkins edging out Muncy’s Bailey Hadzinikolov 8-7 and Canton’s Garrett Storch scoring a 7-1 win over Mt. Carmel’s Damon Backes.
At 220 Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson won 5-2 over Mifflinburg’s Quentin Doane while at 285 Athens’ Keagan Braund pinned Central Columbia’s Alexx Eveland in 3:43.
Southern Columbia (82.5) has a big lead in the team standings with Line Mountain (54) and Montoursville (53) second and third.
Canton (40) is the top local team in sixth with Athens (31) in eighth to round out area teams in the top 10.
Wrestling begins at 8:30 a.m. today with the first round of consolations while the final session begins at 4 p.m. at Williamsport High School.
