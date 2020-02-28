Area wrestlers head to the Northeast Regional Class AA Tournament starting today, with bids to the state tournament on the line.
The top four finishers among the wrestlers from District 4 and District 2, qualify for states.
Sullivan County's Nathan Higley is the top seed at 145 pounds and he takes on No. 8 Brandon Gedman of Southern Columbia. Gavin D'Amato of Tunkhannock is the second seed.
Athens Gavin Bradley is the third seed at 113 pounds. He takes on No. 6 Garrett Pocceschi of Wyoming Area. Scott Johnson of Muncy is the top seed and the second seed is Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail.
Troy's Seth Seymour is the fifth seed at 120 pounds and he takes on No. 4 Joe Rowley of Hanover. The top seed is Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia, while the second seed is Ethan Lee of Lackawanna Trail.
Canton's Hayden Ward is the fifth seed at 132 pounds and he opens with Antonio D'Apollonio of Scranton Prep, the fourth seed. The top seed is Kyler Crawford of Milton and the second seed is Michael Bluhm of Lackawnna Trail.
Canton's Riley Parker is the eighth seed at 138 pounds and he takes on No. 1 Zach Sutart of Lake-Lehman. Patrick Edmondson of Southern Columbia is the second seed.
Logan Newton of Wyalusing is the fourth seed at 152 pounds and he takes on No. 5 Kody Cresswell of Lackawanna Trail. Matthew Leslie of Western Wayne is the top seed and Wesley Barnes of Southern Columbia is the second seed.
Canton's Timmy Ward is the fifth seed at 170 pounds and he takes on No. 4 Jordan Williams of Blue Ridge in the opening round. Cael Crebs of Montoursville is the top seed and Connor Wrobleski of Wyoming Area is the second seed.
Athens' Alex West is the fifth seed at 182 pounds and he takes on No. 4 Jonah Houser of Lackawanna Trail. Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton is the fifth seed and he meets No. 2 Alex Hollister of Western Wayne. The top seed is Dylan Bennett of Montoursville.
Garrett Storch of Canton is the third seed at 195 pounds and he takes on No. 6 Derrick DeMann of Montrose. The top seed is Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia, while Tunkhannock's Frankie Scranta is the second seed.
Wyalusing's Jackson Chilson is ths seventh seed at 220 and he takes on No. 2 Nick Marabell of Tunkhannock. The top seed is Cameron Wood of Montoursville.
NEB's Dawson Brown is the fifth seed at 285 and he takes on No. 4 Tavon Hines of Hanover. Keegan Braund of Athens is the eighth seed and he takes on No. 1 Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia. Jack McAllister of Western Wayne is the second seed.
The top seed at 106 pounds is Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area, while the second seed is CAde Wirnsberger of Meadowbrook Christian.
At 126 pounds the top seed is David Evans of Tunkhannock, while Jacob Blair of Muncy is the second seed.
Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia is the top seed at 160 and Nick Zaboski of Lake Lehman is the second seed.
