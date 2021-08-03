It was a strong season for area baseball and softball teams in the spring.
While we will have full All-Region teams coming soon, we are going to start out with the Nifty Nine baseball and softball All-Region teams.
These teams are a more exclusive part of the All-Region team. As baseball and softball teams have nine players on the field at a time, our exclusive team will feature just nine players from throughout the region.
We considered doing just one player at each position, but that can be hard. Many of the area’s best players play the same positions, so instead we will pick our starting pitcher, and then eight players around them.
Let’s start with softball.
On the mound we have Thailey Franklin of NEB.
The Panthers softball made her varsity debut this year, after everyone lost the previous spring season due to Covid. And, Fanklin made an instant impact. She helped lead the Panthers to a District 4 final and a spot in the PIAA Tournament, and she was NTL Player of the Year this season.
One of Franklin’s teammates is among the Nifty Nine as her catcher Emily Susanj makes the list. Susanj is a dominant force at the plate, but she’s also one of the best defensive catchers you will see.
Canton’s Emmi Ward earns a spot on the team, as much for her slick work with the glove, as her dominant hitting abilities.
Wyalusing’s Hailey Jayne has earned all-state three times in her three varsity seasons, and she finishes her career on this list, along with Wellsboro star Kerrah Clymer, who was dominant at the plate for the Hornets this year.
Athens’ Harley Sullivan was one of the best hitters you could find this year, and the Wildcats star is on the Nifty Nine.
Towanda’s Brea Overpeck was a force in the Black Knights lineup and she earned a spot on the team, along with Makayla Vargeson of CV, who has been dominant throughout her Indians career.
It may have been a shortened season in New York, but Audrey Ennis of Waverly had a dominant season to earn a spot on the list.
When it came to the baseball team, Sayre ace Luke Horton takes the mound for our Nifty Nine team. Horton was a star for the Redskins in helping them win a District 4 title.
Horton is joined on the Nifty Nine by his cousin and catcher, Brayden Horton, who is a recent Division I commit, who was the league’s top hitter, and also an elite defensive catcher.
Wellsboro’s Darryn Callahan is a recent Slippery Rock commit, who dominated with his bat, and is on the Nifty Nine, along with Canton’s Cam Bellows, who helped the Warriors have a strong season.
Blake Morningstar of Wyalusing was one of the best pitchers in the region, and he’s on the Nifty Nine, along with one of the area’s other top pitchers — Caden Hollywood of Waverly.
Hollywood’s teammate Joey Tomasso is on the Nifty Nine. Tomasso is a force at the plate, and also defensively at shortstop for the Wolverines.
Athens’ Karter Rude helped lead the Wildcats offense to earn a spot on the Nifty Nine, and NP-Mansfield’s do-everything senior Noah Spencer is on the team, after excelling with his glove, his bat and also on the mound.
