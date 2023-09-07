Canton 3, South Williamsport 1
CANTON — Canton volleyball defeated South Williamsport at home on Wednesday, winning 3-1 in four sets to earn its first win of the season.
The Lady Warriors took the first set, 25-20, before dropping the second, 25-21. A 25-11 third set win helped Canton carry momentum into the fourth, as they claimed the set 25-16 to earn the victory at home.
Addi Pepper was tied for the team lead in assists, chalking up 16, also adding six digs, three kills and two aces in the win. Vayda Bryan also had 16 assists, and also tallied seven digs and two kills. Kendall Kitchen led in the digs department, totaling 24, to go with two kills. Chelsea Lehman had 15 kills for the Lady Warriors, as well as seven digs, a block and an ace. Tara Gilbert added 13 digs, eight kills, three aces and an assist, while Makenna Seachrist turned in 13 digs, eight kills, three aces and an assist. Cailyn VanNoy contributed with three kills, while Kaylynn Pidcoe had two digs for Canton.
Canton will play at Sayre on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cowanesque Valley 3, Towanda 2
TOWANDA — Towanda girls tennis dropped a tight match at home against Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday, falling to the visiting Lady Indians, 3-2.
In the first singles’ match, Cowanesque Valley’s Kylee Stone topped Lainey Alderfer 6-1, 6-0, before Laynie LaBarron took the second match for the Lady Indians, 7-6, 7-5. LaBarron took the first game of the set on a 7-5 tiebreaker. Logan Hamilton rounded out the singles’ wins for Cowanesque Valley by defeating Katey Calaman 6-2, 6-1.
In the first doubles’ match, Towanda’s Nadia Alderfer and Maddy Blanchard combined to defeat CV’s Chelsea Wattles and Kyra Campbell, 6-2, 6-2, to earn the first win of the day for the Lady Black Knights. Olivia Reeves and Polina Goncharova added another win for Towanda in the second doubles, defeating Kiya Berdanier and Lexi Fuhrer, 6-4, 6-2.
The loss drops Towanda to 3-2 on the year, while Cowanesque Valley moves to 2-3 and grabs sole possession of first place in the league.
Towanda will head to Bucktail on Monday, while Cowanesque Valley will host North Penn-Liberty on Saturday.
GOLF
MANSFIELD — Evan Cooper carded medalist 78 to lead Athens to a sweep of Tuesday’s Northern Tier League match at Mansfield’s Corey Creek Golf Course.
Cooper had a birdie on the 12th hole, a Par 5.
Also scoring for the Wildcats were Eli Hicks with an 82, Dylan Saxon with n 85 and Brady Darrow, who had an 87, giving Athens a score of 332.
North Penn/Mansfield was second with a team total of 352 followed by Wyalusing with a 360 and Towanda with a 388.
Wellsboro was fifth with a 3932, Cowanesque Vally had a 398 and Sayre, which had one player and had to take three “manager scores” of 180, brought up the rear with a 653.
NP/M’s Andy Hermansen had a 79 for second on the day and Hicks’ score, which included a birdie on the 13th hole, was the third-best on the day.
Also for Athens, Saxon had a birdie on the seventh hole.
Wyalusing was led by Nick Salsman with an 85. Also scoring for the Rams were Hunter House with a 91 and either Conner Smith or Matt Spencer, who each had a 95.
Graham Welles had an 88 that included a birdie on No. 5 to lead Towanda and Owen Lane broke 100 with a 94 for the Black Knights.
Sayre’s lone participant, Brayden Schrader, had a 113.
Among out-of-area teams, Talon DeAngelo scored second on his team with an 86, Rate Strange had a 90 and Alex Davis had a 96.
Wellsboro’s Hayden Zuchowski had a 91 to lead the team with Syler Pietrzyk adding a 94 and Hannalee Cleveland carding a 96.
Jordan Vargason fired an 87 to lead the Indians and Danny Smith had a 97.
The league will reconvene at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at River Valley Country Club for the fifth round of the NTL season.
