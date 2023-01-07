At home in the wilderness

A painting on a paddle serves as a memory of our first wilderness canoe trip — the first of many.

 Review Photo/STEVE PIATT

Paula and I have carved a reputation of being serious outdoors people, and I guess folks who look at us that way are correct — but only to a point.

Sure, we’ve traveled to some remote spots in North America and piled up a lifetime of memories along the way, and we’ve dealt with everything the wilderness — and especially Mother Nature — can throw at us. We’ve come away unscathed, or maybe just slightly scathed and not enough to deter us from future expeditions.