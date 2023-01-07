At home in the wilderness

Paula and I have carved a reputation of being serious outdoors people, and I guess folks who look at us that way are correct — but only to a point.
Sure, we’ve traveled to some remote spots in North America and piled up a lifetime of memories along the way, and we’ve dealt with everything the wilderness — and especially Mother Nature — can throw at us. We’ve come away unscathed, or maybe just slightly scathed and not enough to deter us from future expeditions.
But our comfort level in the wild has been a process, one that started several decades ago during our first-ever wilderness canoe trip, a short jaunt through a series of ponds in the Adirondacks where the word “wilderness” was used a little loosely; a couple miles away was a golf course I played several times during our 16 years in the ‘Dacks.
But it was, in fact, a three-night paddle-and-portage camping trip, and one undertaken at the height of the region’s blackfly season, which should net us some extra credit. The timing was a product of Paula’s role as a counter of loons and their chicks during nesting season. My job was to patrol shorelines in the canoe, and maybe toss a few casts and catch some smallmouth bass at the same time.
We dutifully planned and prepared for the outing, organizing packs with tent, sleeping bag, food, cameras, fishing gear and what we believed was an ample supply of insect repellent. It was almost enough to overcome our serious lack of experience, one that quickly showed itself as we took a zig-zag path across the first pond. J-stroke? Never heard of it.
So we learned on the fly, our inexperience not nearly enough to overcome our pure joy of being out there. We were serenaded by owls at night, some perched right above our tent. I caught bass. Paula counted loons and chicks and we marveled as one adult loon dove and swam right under our canoe.
And we watched a black bear — and a big one at that, about 300-400 pounds — digging up snapping turtle eggs along a sandy stretch between two of the ponds we were traversing. It was a thrill, for sure.
But that night, shortly after we settled into our sleeping bags, we were awakened by a rustling in our packs that were left outside – not hung in a tree as we later learned is the proper setup. It sounded as if a burglar was visiting, as we heard our packs actually being unzipped with amazing dexterity.
That, however, didn’t detour us from our original reaction: bear. Our campsite was at the other end of the same pond where we watched the egg-eating bruin, so it made perfect sense to us at the time.
I peeked from the tent, armed with only a flashlight. I quickly discovered our “bear” was actually a pair of campsite-savvy raccoons whose pack-raiding ways had no doubt been honed over a couple seasons of nighttime raids.
They became regulars, and our sleep was interrupted repeatedly, forcing me to pop out of the tent and run them off. At one point my frustration level reached its breaking point and I threw a rock at the pair as they scurried toward the shoreline. It missed, instead hitting our Kevlar canoe with a dull thud that echoed across the pond and into the blackness.
So talented was this pair that I had to give them credit when they were able to pop the lid off the same water bag I had trouble working; Paula and I giggled as we heard the water pour to the ground, followed by a gagging ‘coon that was likely disappointed it wasn’t filled with something better.
We never did see that bear again.
Our campsite security improved over years, as did our canoe paddling, trip planning, and every other aspect of wilderness travel. Our campsite visitors over the years have included mice, ermine, bald eagles, moose, and who knows whatever else may have tiptoed around and not awakened us.
Our journeys lengthened, both in distance and time in the bush. We paddled our way in northern Minnesota and into Canada, clearing customs in a canoe. Other trips involved northern Ontario, and there was even a dogsled adventure in northern Minnesota and then across the border into Ontario. The Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Alaska eventually were added to the list.
We were, and continue to be, at home in the wilderness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.