Mike Atanasoff posted the fastest time in New York state to win the 50 free during Waverly’s 140-31 win over Dryden in boys’ swimming action Thursday.
Atanasoff’s time of 21.85 is the best two weeks into the season and is a state cut time (an automatic qualifying time for the state meet).
He also swam a second state cut time in the 100 free in 48.67, the second fastest time in the state so far this year.
The Wolverines won every event, starting with the 200 medley relay in 1:56.98 behind a team of Kaden Wheeler, Max Pan, Ryan Bennett and Josh Lee.
Waverly went 1-2-3 in the 200 free with Oscar Williams (2:10.25), Dillon Madigan (2:11.48) and Ryan Clark (2:19).
Collin Keefer (2:26.44) and Liam Wright (2:41.69) went 1-2 in the 200 IM for the Wolverines.
They also went 1-2-3 in the 50 free with Atanasoff, Ryan Bennett (23.83) and Lee (25.77).
Waverly went 1-2 in diving with Gage Streeter (212 points) and Jarell Sackett (98).
Wheeler (58.49) won the 100 fly as teammate Nick Janzen (1:14.31) was second.
Atanasoff and Bennett (54.90) went 1-2 in the 100.
Keefer (5:41.51) led a Wolverine sweep in the 500 free. He was followed by Williams (5:53.39) and Wright (6:13.85).
The Wolverine 200 free relay of Bennett, Lee, Keefer and Atanasoff won in 1:40.28.
Wheeler (1:02.85), Sackett (1:13.45) and Stretter (1:21.65) went 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke.
Pan (1:17.35) won the 100 breaststroke as Clark (1:22.10) came in third.
Waverly’s 400 free relay team of Wheeler, Janzen, Atanasoff and Keefer won in 3:49.40.
The Wolverines host Athens on Monday at 4:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for today.
