Waverly’s Atanasoff to medal at state swimming
Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff advanced in both of his events at the New York State Swimming and Diving Championships.
In the 50 free prelims he is in the A final with a time of 21.39 in the preliminaries, which was sixth overall and third among public school swimmers.
In the 100 free he is in the B final with a time of 47.12, the fastest in the B final, which is 11th overall and ninth among public school swimmers.
Gage Streeter was 47th in the diving competition with a score of 151.7 points for the Wolverines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.