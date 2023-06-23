ATHENS — Athens 12U All-Stars ended pool play in style, topping the RTL 12U All-Stars, 9-1.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Athens coach Shane Saxon said. “The boys are playing well. Defensively, they’re showing their leather. Offensively, the bats got moving today a little more than the other day. I think we’re gonna make a deep run.”
Caleb Gorsline led in the batter’s box for Athens, recording a triple in the win. Jacob Saxon and Shea Davidson each recorded singles. Gorsline also added an RBI.
For RTL, Gage Tinna had a double, while Griffin Sheldon and Wiley Trobaugh each recorded a hit.
With pool play wrapped up, a double elimination tournament will begin in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.