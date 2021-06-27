ATHENS — The Athens 9-11 Little League All-stars ran into a bit of trouble on Saturday when they went up against Montrose in District 15 pool play. Montrose was able to use stellar pitching to go along with strong hitting to cruise over Athens by a score of 11-1 in a four-inning mercy rule.
Athens served this matchup as the away team, finding themselves batting first. After a scoreless top of the first, Montrose quickly piled in six runs; five of which coming before the second out was recorded by the defense.
Athens held Montrose scoreless in the second inning thanks to Peyton Williams coming to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs. She was able to get the final out of the inning with no damage done.
Williams started out the third inning strong, but Montrose was able to muster enough offense to tack on five more runs before the inning’s completion, giving them an 11-run advantage.
Athens then had one final chance to keep the game alive in the top of the fourth. Elliot Chilson used patience to get a walk, and was able to get all the way to third on stolen bases. A past ball allowed him to score the only run of the game for his team. However, Athens could not escape the mercy rule as the final out brought the game to its final margin of 10 runs.
Though Athens scored a run in the contest, they were not able to tally a hit. Williams was joined by Cam Johnson who shared a good portion of the pitching duties against Montrose.
After dropping their first game in pool play, Athens will have another crack at it on Monday when they take on Sayre on the road at 5 p.m.
