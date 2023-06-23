Tag at the plate

Athens’ Connor Mosher makes the tag at home plate.

ATHENS — Athens Area summer baseball team picked up a win on Thursday, beating visiting Towanda, 6-3.

“Summer ball, with football, basketball, it’s tough getting nine here,” Athens coach Andy Podolinski said. “Just them getting repetitions, innings, I mean our whole pitching staff next year is gonna be new. It’s good for (Coach Charlie Havens) and I to see who’s gonna be able to eat innings, who’s gonna hit the ball. This is a good start for them.”