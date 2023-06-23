ATHENS — Athens Area summer baseball team picked up a win on Thursday, beating visiting Towanda, 6-3.
“Summer ball, with football, basketball, it’s tough getting nine here,” Athens coach Andy Podolinski said. “Just them getting repetitions, innings, I mean our whole pitching staff next year is gonna be new. It’s good for (Coach Charlie Havens) and I to see who’s gonna be able to eat innings, who’s gonna hit the ball. This is a good start for them.”
Connor Mosher pitched a complete effort, allowing just the three runs.
“It felt really good, props to everyone in the field,” Mosher said. “Locating was a bit of an issue at the end, but it always is once you go that long. Everyone in the field performed really well behind me and I really appreciate that.”
For Towanda, coming off a down 2023 season, the summer is a chance to build towards loftier goals.
“We had a lot of young guys,” Towanda coach Ian Whinnery said. “They’re playing a little bit above their age right now, which is good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.