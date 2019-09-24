Athens’ Luke Arnold netted his 50th career goal in a 8-0 win over Troy in NTL boys’ soccer action Monday.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him to do this,” said Athens coach Jake Lezak. “He’s a dynamic player and always a threat to any team on the field. Luke always seems to find a way to get the ball on his foot and distribute the ball to his teammates. It’s fun to watch him play and he has worked very hard through his career. When a player puts that kind of time into his game it’s rewarding to them to hit these milestones!! I think the great part for him as that he’s a great teammate and always putting the team first and his teammates scoring as long as we win.”
Arnold had a hat trick in the game, plus two assists, while Aaron Lane added two goals. Tyler Chambers, Carson Stanfield and Joey Toscano had the other three goals.
Lane added two assists as Chambers had one.
Athens out shot Troy 39-1 and had an 11-1 edge corner kicks.
Owen Williams stopped five shots for Troy as Eli Randall came on to make seven saves.
Joel Maslin had two saves for the Wildcats.
NEB 3, North Penn-Liberty 1
The Mountaineers led early but three unanswered goals by the Panthers gave them the NTL boys’ soccer win Monday.
Taylor Nelson scored for NPL off a free kick with 29:15 left to play in the first half.
NEB struck back at 16:22 as Brandon Kuhn scored off a penalty kick.
Tied 1-1 at the half the Panthers took their first lead with 17:22 left in the game as Brady Brown scored on a through ball from Gavin Merritt that got behind the NPL defense.
Another Kuhn penalty kick, this one off a hand ball in the box, put the Panthers up for good.
NEB out shot NPL 17-11 and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper had nine saves for NEB while Jayden Good made 11 stops for NPL.
Wellsboro 7, Williamson 1
Will Poirier had two goals and two assists as the Hornets picked up the NTL boys’ soccer win Monday.
Zach Rowland had two goals with Owen Richardson adding a goal and two assists. Kaeden Mann and Avaro Garza-Sejo also scored.
Joseph Grab chipped in with three assists on the afternoon.
Gabe Prince scored Williamson’s goal.
Wellsboro out shot Williamson 26-3 and had a 10-1 edge in corner kicks.
Ethan Ryan made one save in net for the Hornets as Josh Hultz stopped five shots.
Sayre 7, Towanda 1
TOWANDA — Cody VanBenthuysen had five goals and an assist to lead the Redskins to the NTL boys’ soccer win Monday.
Mason Hughey had two goals and an assist while Brayden Post chipped in with four assists. Dylan Yale added an assist as well.
Talon Irish had the Towanda goal.
Sayre out shot Towanda 20-2 as the Knight goalie Cam Wheeler stopped 12 shots. Sayre goalie Cam Wheeler made one save.
Sayre also had a 10-5 corner kick advantage.
Southern Columbia 3, Sullivan County 1
Despite out shooting the Tigers 12-9 the Griffins came up short in non-league boys’ soccer action Monday.
Aden Trachen put SCA on the scoreboard with a penalty kick at 23:27 followed by a Sullivan own goal at 2:27 to make it 2-0.
With 10:03 left in the game SCA’s Jimmy Bender scored for a 3-0 lead.
Sam Carpenter kept it from being a shutout with 1:22 left off a Jalen Thomas assist.
Sullivan also had a 7-3 edge in corner kicks as Owen Schweitzer made seven stops for the Griffins. Savish Chapman had eight saves for Southern.
Sullivan won the JV game 2-1 off two goals from Riley King.
The 6-3 Griffins will host NEB on Friday.
Girls’ Soccer
Waverly 8, SVEC 1
Sadie VanAllen and Gabby Picco combined for four goals and four assists in an IAC girls’ soccer win Monday.
VanAllen had two goals and an assist while Picco had two goals and three assists.
Kennedy Westbrook added two goals and three assists while Lea VanAllen had a goal off a Kylie Payne assist. The other goal was an own goal by SVEC.
Madelynn Pasto had the SVEC goal.
The Wolverines out shot SVEC 34-2 and had a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
Kaitlyn Clark made three saves for Waverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.