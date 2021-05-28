BLOOMSBURG — In playoff baseball, you often can’t afford any significant miscues. Neither Montoursville nor Athens played pristine defense — with two and three errors, respectively — but Montoursville made more out of Athens’ errors than the Wildcat made of the Warriors. The result was a season-ending loss for Athens, 9-2, in the District IV Class AAAA semifinals to Montoursvllle Thursday night. Athens ends the season at 12-9.
Montoursville drew first blood, scoring in the second on a pair of Athens errors. Dylan Moll reached on a one-out, two-base error. The Wildcats got the second out, but another error off the bat of C.J. Signor allowed Moll to score.
Athens evened the score at 1-1 in the top of the fourth. Kaden Rude opened the inning with a single, and then went from first to third on an errant pickoff attempt. He scored on a Caleb Nichols sacrifice fly.
Montoursville wasted no time in answering the Wildcats’ challenge, putting together the inning that told the tale in the contest.
In the bottom of the fourth, Moll delivered a one-out single and Signor matched him. A walk to Cameron Weihermuller-Francis loaded the bases for James Batkowski, who worked a six-pitch walk to put the Warriors up a run. That was just the beginning. Nick Reeder got all of a Lister pitch and ripped it down the first-base line for a two-run double to make it a 5-1 game with one out in the inning. Athens brought Lucas Kraft on to pitch and he got the second out with a strikeout. Then Nolan Kutney clubbed a two-run double to right and Montoursville had a 7-1 lead through four.
Meanwhile, Reeder, the Warriors ace, had allowed just one hit and fanned five without a walk.
With one out in the top of the sixth, Rude reached on a dropped third strike. Cameron Sullivan was hit by a pitch with two out and Rude scored on an error off Lister’s bat.
A mark of a good team is the ability to answer and Montoursville did just that in the bottom of the sixth. With two out, Kutney was hit by a pitch and Maddix Dalena clubbed a two-run home run, effectively setting the final score at 9-2.
Montoursville only had seven hits, but a few — Dalena’s homer and the doubles by Kutney and Reeder come to mind — were of the loud variety.
Reeder was the only Montoursville batter with two hits, adding a single. He was also one of three with two RBI in the game, joining Kutney, who had the double and scored a run, and the afore-mentioned Dalena. Lorenenti and Signor had the other Warriors hits.
Reeder was the story on the hill. Not flashy with just six strikeouts and one walk, two runs with one earned in six innings.
Grayson Rinker pitched one inning with one hit allowed and two strikeouts.
Athens ended the day with just two hits, singles by Rude — who scored both Athens ruins — and Glisson. Nichols had Athens’ lone RBI.
Lister started on the hill for Athens, logging sevenfune, six earned, on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Kraft went 2 2/3 with two hits, one walk and two earned runs allowed and five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
