The Athens baseball team picked up a 14-9 win over Troy on Thursday in NTL baseball action.
Athens scored nine runs in the third inning as they jumped out to a 13-1 lead.
Troy scored five in the fifth and three in the seventh as they attempted a comeback, but came up short.
Mason Lister had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored for Athens and Kaden Setzer had two hits, with two RBI and a run scored.
Kyler Setzer had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Karter Rude had two hits and scored three runs.
Cameron Sullivan had two hits, two RBI and a run scored for Athens and Tucker Brown and Jaren Glisson had a hit. Glisson had two RBI and two runs and Brown had an RBI.
Lucas Kraft had a hit and scored a run and Ben Vough and Tanner Dildine each scored runs.
Sullivan started and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings and Rude pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Morgan Madigan led Troy with three hits, two of them doubles, and three RBI with two runs scored.
Gavin Cohick and Danny Hoppaugh each had two hits and Cohick scored a run, while Hoppaugh had an RBI and scored two runs.
Kory Schucker had two hits and scored two runs and Caleb Binford, Justice Chimics and William Steele. Binford scored a run and Chimics had an RBI and scored a run.
Jake Deitrick started for Troy, striking out four in two innings. Shucker, Lenny Reed, Camryn Harwick and Steele pitched in relief, combining to strike out three.
Wellsboro 10, NP-Mansfield 7
Darryn Callahan had a home run, a double, three hits, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Wellsboro to the win.
Conner Adams had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Dylan Abernathy had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Kaeden Mann, Isaac Keane, Cameron Brought, Caden Smith and Blake Hamblin all had hits for Wellsboro in the game.
Mann scored a run, Keane had an RBI and two runs scored and Brought had two RBI and a run scored.
Smith had an RBI had an RBI and a run and Hamblin had two RBI.
Hamblin struck out six in five innings and Zach Rowland struck out four in two innings.
Jacob Evans and Logyn Choplosky had home runs for NP-Mansfield.
Choplosky had two RBI and scored two runs and Evans had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Bryan Bogaczyk and Blaise Deitrich each had two hits for NP-Mansfield. Bogaczyk had an RBI and Deitrich had an RBI and two runs scored.
Rhyne Wilson and Noah Spencer each had doubles for NP-Mansfield, and Cameron Fabian had a hit, while Hunter Thompson scored a run.
Choplosky started for NP-Mansfield, followed by Spencer, Deitrich and Evans. The four combined to strike out three.
