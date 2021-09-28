Athens blanks Northeast Bradford

ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team recorded its second shutout in as many games with a 5-0 win over Northeast Bradford on Monday night.
The Wildcats created several scoring chances early in the game, but were unable to find the back of the net until about 10 minutes remained in the first half.
Daniel Horton got the ball in open space, and drew Northeast Bradford goalkeeper Garrett Cooper out of the net, then put it past him for the goal.
“We were getting a lot of really good opportunities on goal, and we were missing the target. We found their goalkeeper a number of times and he made a number of saves,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “We looked good going forward. We just needed to find the back of the net, and once the guys did, I think that really helped them.”
The Athens offense picked up in the second half, exploding for four goals.
“We just had some minor adjustments at halftime,” Lezak said. “We talked to the boys about their discipline defensively, our shape and making sure guys weren’t getting impatient.”
Mason Hughey scored 13 minutes into the second half on a shot from the right side of the net to put the Wildcats ahead, 2-0.
Eight minutes later, Brayden Post fired a shot from 25 yards out to extend the lead further.
Tucker Brown added on another goal with 14 minutes remaining, and Hughey scored his second goal shortly after.
After shutting out Williamson on Friday, and Northeast Bradford on Monday, Lezak is pleased with the progress his defense has made.
“I’m pleased with where the defense is at right now. The boys are gaining confidence with that,” he said. “They’re playing a lot better. They understand that they can make mistakes and it’s not the end of the world, and the team in front of them is playing a lot better as well.”
The win puts Athens at 4-4 overall this season, with a 3-1 record in Northern Tier League competition.
“I think we’re starting to find out where guys belong on the field, and I think the defense is gaining that ground that they need,” Lezak said. “We look good, but there’s still a lot of adjustments to make.”
Athens travel to Corning tonight for a match at 5:30.
