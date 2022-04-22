TIOGA JUNCTION — The Athens baseball team bounced back from Wednesday’s loss against Sayre with an 8-2 win over Williamson on Thursday.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Caleb Nichols singled and later came in to score on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning, Lucas Kraft drew a bases-loaded walk and Dylan Merritt hit an RBI single to put Athens ahead 3-0.
Mason Lister added another run with a sacrifice fly to score Nichols in the fifth.
Williamson cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, but Athens responded with four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Carson Smith reached on an error to score Cameron Sullivan, then Jaren Glisson reached on another error to bring in Lister and Smith.
Lucas Kraft followed with an RBI double to score Glisson and put Athens ahead 8-2.
Kraft got the win on the mound for Athens, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs while striking out seven in 5 ⅓ innings. Sullivan finished out the sixth inning and Babcock pitched the seventh, and neither allowed a hit.
At the plate, Kraft finished with two hits and two RBI, along with a walk.
Lister and Merritt both had one hit and one RBI, while Nichols and Rude each added one hit.
With the win, Athens is now 5-3, and will travel to New York to face Corning at 4:30 p.m. today.
