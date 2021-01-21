ATHENS — The Wildcats boys and girls swim teams each picked up wins over Towanda on Tuesday.
“The seniors had a great night and lots of fun,” Athens boys coach Mark Keister said. “We had several very close races that made are nearly empty pool area roar. Senior Emma Roe and Junior Raven McCarthy-Gardner tried out some new dives. We had an all seniors boys medley relay. The freshmen also did well. For example, Grace Cobb dropped nearly 23 seconds in the 500 free from last week.”
Taylar Fisher, Raven McCarthy-Gardner, Taegan Williams and Macaria Benjamin won the 200 medley relay for Athens in 2:17.36 and for the boys Joey Toscano, Mason Henderson, Lucas Aquilio and Zac Gowin won the 200 medley relay for the boys in 2:07.16.
Athens’ Emily Marshall won the girls’ 200 free in 2:33.02 and for the boys Chris DeForest of Athens won in 2:08.76.
Isabella Porter of Athens was second, followed by Grace Cobb of Athens, while Towanda’s Luke Tavani and Joe Blood of Athens took the next two spots for the boys.
In the 200 IM Williams won in 2:40.98 and Mason Henderson won for the Athens boys in 2:37.11.
Wellsboro’s Hayne Webster had the top time for the boys, in an exhibition, in 2:27.94.
Julian Varner of Towanda won the 50 free in 29.13 and for the boys Jaden Wise of Towanda won in 25.38.
In an exhibition Caralyn Warner of Wellsboro had the top time in 28.50, followed by teammate Madison Robbins in 29.10. For the boys Athens’ Joey Toscano and Lucas Aquilio took the next two spots.
Emma Roe of Athens won the diving at 153.70 and Joey Donovan of Towanda won for the boys at 124.65. Raven McCarthy-Gardner was second for the girls.
Fisher won the 100 fly in 1:16.59 and for the boys DeForest won in 1:05.80. Marshall took second for the girls.
Varner won for the girls in 1:06.05 in the 100 free while Henderson won for the boys in 58.60. Kaitilin Kisner of Athens was second and Ava Gannon third for the girls. Tavani was second and Eric McGee of Towanda third for the boys.
Williams won for the girls in 6:04.97 in the 500 free and for the boys Ethan Denlinger won in 6:09.03. Cobb was second for the girls in the 500 and Zoie Lamphere of Towanda was third and for the boys Gowin was second.
In the 200 free relay McCarthy-Gardner, Fisher, Marshall and Williams won in 2:00.59 while for the boys Henderson, Denlinger, Gowin and DeForest won in 1:48.11.
In the 100 back Fisher won in 1:13.56 and Wise won for the boys in 1:08.92.
Abby Locke of Towanda was second, followed by Sidney Bride of Towanda and for the boys Toscano and McGee took second and third.
In the 100 breaststroke McCarthy-Gardner won in 1:25.03 and Nate Spencer of Towanda won for the boys in 1:30.6.
Jordyn Radney of Towanda was second followed by Potter of Athens and for the boys Aquilio took second followed by teammate Asher Ellis.
Marshall, Grace Cobb, Kaitlin Kisner and Rebeca Gifeisman of Athens won the 400 free relay in 5:06.18 and for the boys Wise, Luke Tavani, Donovan and Spencer won in 4:42.44.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Wyalusing 21, Wellsboro 20
Hailey Jayne hit a three-pointer with 3:34 left to lift the Rams to the victory on Tuesday.
Jayne had eight points for the Rams and Catherine Brown finished with six points, while Callie Bennett had four, Madison Putnam had two and Layla Botts had a point.
Bailey Monks had seven points for Wellsboro and Abby Cavanaugh had six points.
Kiyah Boyce had five points and Sarah Mosher had two points.
Canton 49, Williamson 34
Reagan Kelley had 21 points to lead Canton to the win.
Emme Tymeson had nine points and Molly Ward had six.
Aislyn Williams had six and Gracie Mead had four points, while Carolyn Thoren had three points.
Ward had 13 rebounds and five assists, with three steals Kelley had seven boards, Tymeson had five and Williams had seven assists and four steals.
Lateisha Peterson had 22 points for Williamson and Lena Lewis had seven points.
Addie Schmitt had three points and Taylor Rae Jones had two points.
Athens 52, NP-Mansfield 25
Caydence Macik had 20 points to lead Athens to the win.
Kayleigh Miller had 12 in the win and Megan Collins had eight points.
Natalee Watson had four points and Mya Thompson and Karlee Bartlow had three points, while Emma Bronson had two points.
Macik had nine boards adn three steals and Miller had five boards, six steals and two assists.
Collins had four assists and Bartlow had three assists and two boards, with two steals, while Thompson had three steals and four boards and Watson had four rebounds.
Elizabeth Kahl and Sarah Spohn had six points each for NP-Mansfield, while Paxton Chapel had five points.
Ella Farrer and Shaniya Sparrow each had four points in the game.
Northumberland Christian 56, Sullivan County 25
Bethany Beinlich led the Griffins with eight points, four boards and two steals in the loss.
Kassidy Beinlich had six points, two boards and two steals and Sophia Springman had four points, four boards and five steals.
Sam Albright had three points, three rebounds and two steals and Olivia Harney had two points, four rebounds and a steal.
Ellie Springman and Stella Harney each had a point and a rebound.
Sullivan won the JV game 34-31.
NEB 48, NP-Liberty 18
Maisie Neuber had 14 points, six boards and three steals in the win and Lauryn jones had 14 points, four steals, two assists and three rebounds.
Kate O’Connor had eight points, nine boards, with four steals and a block and Alena Beebe had four steals and two rebounds with two points, while Emma Neuber had two points and Megan Russell had two points.
Eva Rice led NP-Liberty with seven points and Jaclyn Nelson had six points.
Kiersten Mitstifer had three points, while Elizabeth Ritchie had two points.
Towanda 41, Troy 21
Porschia Bennett had 13 points and Paige Manchester had 10 to lead Towanda to the win.
Erin Barrett had six points and Ally Hurley had five points.
Amanda Horton had three points and Bella Hurley and Kenadie Packard finished with two points.
Manchester had six assists, three steals and four boards and Bennett had four boards, two assists and three steals.
Barrett had six rebounds and two blocks and Gracie Schoonover had six rebounds.
Troy got nine points from Sydney Taylor and Makenna Matthews had five points.
Hannah Zimmerman had three points and Katie Lackey and Rachel Kingsley each had two points.
WRESTLING
Canton 60, Towanda 15
The Warriors rolled to a win to stay unbeaten in NTL action.
Cohen Landis got a pin at 106 for Canton and Isaac Landis got a pin at 113.
Miah Lehman got a pin at 120 for Canton and Brayden Wesneski got a forfeit at 126.
Bailey Ferguson (132), Hudson Ward (138) and Hayden Ward (145) got pins for Athens.
Riley Parker got a pin at 160 for Canton and Brenen Taylor (172) and Derek Atherton-Ely (189) got pins for the Warriors.
Alex Perez won a decision at 285 for Towanda and Evan Johnson got a pin at 152, while Clay Watkins got a pin at 215.
“Our matchups with Canton weren’t real good tonight,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Our kids went out and battled, but Canton is just a lot better than us through those weight classes. Got a good match out of Clay Watkins at 215. Alex Perez wrestled a solid match at heavyweight and Evan Johnson same at 152. Our three seniors came out and got the job done. A lot of places with our underclassmen Canton was better than us and they worked for the fall and got them. Pretty hard to win matches when you get pinned as much as we are. We will go back to work tomorrow and hopefully get better.”
Towanda hosts Wyalusing on Friday and both teams head to Athens for the Jarvis Tournament on Saturday.
CANTON 60, TOWANDA 15
285: Alex Perez (T) dec. Mason Harold (C), 10-7
106: Cohen Landis (C) fall John Parker (T), 3:56
113: Isaac Landis (C) fall Dalton Lunn (T), :54
120: Miah Lehman (C) fall Mykee Nowell (T), 4:52
126: Brayden Wesneski (C) fft
132: Bailey Ferguson (C) fall Joey Vanderpool (T), 3:43
138: Hudson Ward (C) fall Dillon Gallagher (T), 1:15
145: Hayden Ward (C) fall Garrett Chapman (T), :56
152: Evan Johnson (T) fall Michael Davis (C), 3:33
160: Riley Parker (C) fall Zayne McPeak (T), :32
172: Brenen Taylor (C) fall Brandon Lantz (T), 3:22
189: Derek Atherton-Ely (C) fall Spencer Jennings (T), 1:03
215: Clay Watkins (T) fall Gage Pepper (C), 3:47
Athens 40, Wyalusing 25
The Wildcats picked up an NTL road win on Tuesday.
It was the Wildcats first victory over Wyalusing in 12 years.
Athens’ Joshua Courtney (113) got a forfeit and Mason Vanderpool of Athens (120) got a forfeit win.
Gavin Bradley of Athens won by technical fall at 126, while Jacob Courtney (132) got a fall and Kaden Setzer (138) got a technical fall.
Zach Stafursky (172) got a pin at 172, while Joshua Nittinger got a fall at 285.
Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr got a forfeit at 106 and Skyler Manahan won by major decision at 145, while NIcholas Woodruff got a decision at 152.
Colbrin Nolan won a decision at 160 and Alex Hunsinger won a decision at 189, while Zach Shaffer got a forfeit win at 215.
ATHENS 40, WYALUSING 25
106: Clayton Carr (W) won by forfeit;
113: Joshua Courtney (A) won by forfeit;
120: Mason Vanderpool (A) won by forfeit;
126: Gavin Bradley (A) tech. fall over Hunter Manahan (W), 20-5 @ 5:56;
132: Jacob Courtney (A) by fall over Owen Hadlock (W), 4:45;
138: Kaden Setzer (A) tech. fall over Cade McMicken (W), 16-0 @ 2:00;
145: Skyler Manahan (W) major dec. Lucas Forbes (A), 12-2;
152: Nicholas Woodruff (W) dec. Christopher Bathgate (A), 4-2;
160: Colbrin Nolan (W) dec. Karter Rude (A), 7-5;
172: Zachary Stafursky (A) by fall over Brian Arnold (W), 5:16;
189: Alex Hunsinger (W) dec. Colin Rosh (A), 10-4;
215: Zachary Shaffer (W) won by forfeit;
285: Joshua Nittinger (A) by fall over Dereck Baldwin (W), 0:33.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
NP-Liberty 57, CV 29
Koleton Roupp had 15 points and Noah Spencer had 14 for NP-Liberty in the win.
Colton Litzelman had 10 points and Derek Litzelman had five points, while Brandon Thompson had three points.
Hunter Thompson, Noah Shedden, Kyle Davis, Dutch Litzelman and Kevin Alexander all had two points in the game.
Colton Litzelman had six boards, five steals and two assists and Spencer had five steals, three assists and six boards.
Derek Litzelman had nine rebounds and two steals, while Thompson had four boards.
McGuire Painter had nine points and Ben Cooper had seven for CV.
Tucker St. Peter had six points and Joe Easton had five, while Glenn Barnes had two points.
Sullivan County 55, Montgomery 33
Alex Schweitzer led Sullivan County with 13 points and Jalen Thomas had 10 points.
Trey Higley and Trace Neary each had eight points for the Griffins and Owen Schweitzer had seven points.
Bryon Fitzgerald had five points and Riley King finished with four points.
Neary had eight boards and Thomas had five assists in the win.
Logan Almeida led Montgomery with 16 points.
Montgomery won the JV game 42-40.
Jacob Utter had 16 for Montgomery and Landon Baldwin had nine for the Griffins.
Sullivan hosts Muncy on Friday.
BOWLING
Boys: Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
Girls: Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
The Wolverines shot 891, 900, 887-26,78 for the boys, while Watkins Glen shot 700, 725, 698-2,123 on Tuesday.
Zach Vanderpool shot 258-243-181-682 to lead Waverly and Matt Mauersburg shot 169-161-237-567, while Ashton Pritchard shot 159-175-177-511.
Ethan Roberts shot 167-119-154-440, while Derek Johnson shot 126-168-138-432, while Thomas Morley shot 138-153-115-406.
Austin Hoyt led Watkins Glen at 178-191-169-538.
For the girls Waverly shot 765-858-860-2,483, while Watkins Glen shot 612-668-711-1,991.
Victoria Houseknecht shot 184-225-225-634, while Rachel Houseknecht shot 162-159-176-497 for Waverly.
Shantilly Decker shot 167-161-137-465, while Sage Garrison shot 126-145-175-446, while Haley Kittle shot 110-168-147-425 and Serenity Clark shot 126-118-131-375.
Jana Arias led Watkins Glen at 93-180-193-466.
Extra bowlers for Waverly were Tristan Campbell 130-140-128-398, Candon Westervelt 115-138-99-352, Richard Stevens 140-183-159-482, Landyn Gunderson 181-132-179-492.
Dom Wood shot 201-114-173-488, while Jason Peterson shot 70-143-75-288 and Cody Blackwell shot 131-130-127-388.
