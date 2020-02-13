TOWANDA — The Athens boys and girls won the NTL Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday.
For the girls Athens had 365.5, Towanda had 269.5, Sayre had 113 and NP-Mansfield had 24 points. For the boys Athens had 340, Towanda 287, Wellsboro 53 and NP-Mansfield 28.
In the 200 medley relay Athens’ Taylar Fisher, Christina Bard, Allison Thoman and Kailtin Kisner won in 2:13.04.
For the boys Towanda’s Jaden Wise, Kaigon Stroop, Dominic Tavani and Max Vega won in 2:06.32.
Jillian Shay of Sayre own the 200 free in 2:06.81, followed by Towanda’s Erica Locke (2:07.42) and Taegan Williams of Athens (2:14.32), all three qualified for districts.
Stroop won for the boys in 2:03.58, followed by Wise (2:09.27) and Ethan Denlinger of Athens (2:12.78). All three, plus Zac Gowin of Athens, made districts.
Brooke Kopatz of Athens won the 200 IM in 2:38.28, followed by Fisher (2:39.80). Both made districts. Raven McCarthy-Gardner of Athens took third in 2:45.89.
Cael Dick of NP-Mansfield won the 200 IM for the boys in 2:22.67, followed by Hayne Webster of Wellsboro (2:25.88) and Mason Henderson of Athens (2:30.56). All three made districts.
Kayla Hughey of Sayre won the 50 free in 27.77, followed by Towanda’s Juliana Varner (28.54), both made districts, with Bard third in 29.34.
For the boys Wellsboro’s Brennan Warner won in 24.17, followed by Athens’ Chris DeForest (24.72) and Nate Gorsline (25.74), all three made districts.
Emma Roe of Athens won the diving at 160.85 with Kaden Gorsline of Athens winning for the boys at 214.75, followed by Towanda’s Eric Lauber (173.75) and Joey Donovan (150.45).
In the 100 fly Madison Milheim of NPM won at 1:07.52 with Bard second at 1:13.05. Both made districts. Isabelle Menard of Athens took third at 1:30.52.
Dick won the 100 fly at 59.75, followed By Stroop (1:05.23) and Henderson (1:06.11) all made districts.
Williams won the 100 free for the girls in 1:02.31, making districts, followed by Towanda’s Ava Gannon (1:04.59) and Varner (1:04.68).
Wise won the boys’ 100 free in 55.20, followed by DeForest in 55.47 and Joseph Toscano in 59.30, all three, plus Nate Gorsline, made districts.
Locke won the 500 free in 5:42.63, followed by Shay (5:46.75) and Milheim (6:05.44). All three, plus Allyson Rockwell of Athens, made districts.
Gowin won for the boys in 6:00.39, followed by Denlinger (6:03.41), both made districts, and Tavani (6:43.67).
Kisner, Rockwell, Williams and Kopatz won the girls’ 200 free relay in 1:56.94 and for the boys Toscano, Nate Gorsline, Henderson and DeForest won in 1:42.61.
Hughey won the 100 back in 1:10.73, making districts, followed by Fisher (1:14.87) and Gannon (1:17.30).
Webster won for the boys in 1:06.20, followed by Kaden Gorsline (1:10.10), both made districts, and Toscano (1:19.78).
Kopatz won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.58, followed by Jordyn Radney of Towanda (1:20.86), both made districts. Thoman was third in 1:22.70.
Warner won the boys race in 1:11.95, making districts, followed by Thomas Toscano of Athens (1:18.70) and Tavani (1:21.11). Warner made districts.
Rockwell, Kopatz, Fisher and Williams won the 400 free relay in 4:21 and for the boys Lauger, Vega, Stroop and Wise won for Towanda in 3:50.21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.