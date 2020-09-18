The Athens Wildcats picked up a shutout win over Sayre, 2-0, on Thursday.
Nate Quinn opened the scoring for Athens, off an assist from Jared Ammerman at 12:11 and at 6:22 the Wildcats got a goal from Ryan Thompson off an assist from Daniel Horton.
Athens had 20 shots and 10 corner kicks and Sayre had 10 shots and four corner kicks.
Asher Ellis made nine saves in net and Sayre got six saves from Cole Gelhutis.
“Frustrating game on the offensive side,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “We need to capitalize on those chances and get in our groove. I feel we will settle in as many things are right for us. They need to stay patient and believe in each other.
“Sayre’s players have improved from last season. They worked hard tonight and made it frustrating for us. We knew this was going to take time this season. I’m pleased with many players and performances on the field. Every player has room to improve.”
Troy 2, Williamson 0
Owen Williams made seven saves in his second straight shutout as the Trojans picked up the victory on Thursday.
Isais Watkins and Wyatt Hodlofski had goals for Troy in the game and Tanner Hodge had an assist in the victory.
Troy had 15 shots and six corner kicks and Williamson had 14 shots and four corner kicks in the game.
Nolan Smith had 11 saves in net for Williamson.
Wellsboro 12, NEB 2
Will Poirier scored four goals in the win, while Kaeden Mann had a hat trick in the victory.
Joseph Grab had two goals for Wellsboro and Zach Singer, Jack Poirier and Owen Richardson all had goals.
Wellsboro had 16 shots and five corners and NEB had four shots and three corner kicks.
“It has been a long wait with many uncertainties on this journey to the season opener,” Wellsboro coach Todd Fitch said. “I was pleased with how quickly the boys found a rhythm and flow and were able to take control of the match. We were able to give everyone some quality time on the field, which was rewarding following their persistence through the summer and extended preseason.”
