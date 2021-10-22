TROY — The Athens boys soccer team won its 15th league title since 1998, defeating Troy 8-0 on Wednesday.
Athens head coach Jake Lezak has now led Athens to 11 league titles during his tenure.
Nate Quinn and Korey Miller each scored a hat trick. Quinn also notched an assist. Mason Hughey and Daniel Horton scored the other Wildcat goals.
“Korey is a very versatile player,” Lezak said. “He takes any position we move him to. He has a high IQ for sports so it makes him an asset.”
In the 10th minute, Hughey cut in on the wing and dribbled it down the byline. Hughey passed the ball across goal and Miller easily dispatched the first goal of the game.
Three minutes later the Wildcats came roaring back up the field. Quinn took a touch around the defender marking him and fired home the second goal of the match.
Hughey and Quinn wreaked havoc in the attacking third once again in the 31st minute. Hughey and Quinn connected on several quick one-two passes, and Quinn found Miller alone in the box and he made the most of his chance, scoring his second goal.
“This secured the NTL championship for us and coming from Sayre this is big for me because I am coming from five wins last year to a championship this year,” Hughey said. “If the right team shows up, I believe that we can take any team that we play against in districts.”
Miller found pockets of space like a seasoned striker doing so for the third time three minutes later, completing his hat trick.
Athens didn’t hold back, scoring four more goals putting in the final prep work for the upcoming district playoffs. Athens poured on 20 shots while Troy shot four times on target.
“There are things we still need to work on in the next week-and-a-half but I think we are in a good position right now,” Lezak said. “We did what we needed to. There were times when it didn’t look good and we got away with it, and they know that but we have to fast with the ball if we aren’t going to be with our feet.”
Lezak believes that his team is either facing Danville or Selinsgrove next Saturday for the first round of District 4 playoffs.
