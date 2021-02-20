ATHENS — The Wildcats picked up a 67-55 win over Canton in NTL boys’ basketball action on Friday.
J.J. Babcock had 18 points to lead four Athens players in double figures in the win.
Tucker Brown had 14 points, Troy Pritchard had 12 points and Mason Lister finished with 11 in the win.
James Benninger-Jones had eight points and Chris Mitchell finished with four points for the Wildcats.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 19 points to lead Canton and Caiden Williams had 14 points, while Tyler Jannone finished with 11 points.
Cooper Kitchen had seven points for Canton and Conner Foust and Brendan Matthews each finished with two points.
Horseheads 65,
Waverly 49
WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Blue Raiders outscored the Wolverines 21-4 in the third quarter in the victory.
Davis Croft had a career-high 21 points for Waverly in the loss. Croft added five rebounds.
Kobe Decker had 11 points for the Wolverines, with five boards, and Liam Traub and Brady Blauvelt had five points each.
Aidan Westbrook had four points and Joey Tomasso had three points, while Ryan Lambert had three assists.
Andrew McLaughlin had 23 points to lead Horseheads in the game.
Waverly hosts Tioga today, with a 5:30 p.m. varsity start.
Sullivan County 60, Jersey Shore 52
The Griffins picked up a win over Jersey Shore in the Hughesville Tournament on Saturday.
Alex Schweitzer had 16 points for the Griffins and Trace Neary had 15 points with three threes.
Jalen Thomas had nine points and Gerhett Parrish had eight points.
Riley King had four points for Sullivan County and Owen Schweitzer and Bryon Fitzgerald had three points, while Trey Higley had two points.
Schweitzer had six assists and Thomas had eight boards and four assists in the game.
Sullivan County improves to 6-5 on the year. They won the JV game 63-37 with Landon Winters scoring 20 points and Ben Carpenter chipping in with 17.
The Griffins take on Hughesville today.
NEB 65, CV 44
ROME -- The Panthers outscored the Indians 28-8 in the first quarter on their way to a win.
Nick Beers had 21 points, nine boards, three assists and two steals for the Panthers in the win.
Lucas Crown finished with 14 points and three rebounds, along with two assists and two steals and Dan Seeley finished with 10 points and four rebounds, with four steals and an assist.
Ethan Finch finished with eight points for the Panthers, along with four rebounds and two assists and Sam Abell had eight points, six boards, five assists and three steals.
Dan Williams had three points, seven boards, three assists and two steals and Julian Jampo had a point, three rebounds and three assists.
Tucker St. Peter had 17 points for CV and Ben Cooper finished with 14 points.
McGuire Painter had seven points for the Indians and Caleb Morgan, Joe Easton and Gage Tilton had two points each for the Indians.
CV won the JV game 52-46. Carter Ackley led CV with 22 points and Joe Stanton finished with 16 points for the Panthers.
