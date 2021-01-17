ATHENS — A night after a big comeback win to beat Wellsboro, the Wildcats came out on fire, scoring 21 first-quarter points on their way to a 65-56 win over Northeast Bradford.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 21-14 lead after one quarter and 38-26 lead at the half on their way to the win. The Wildcats extended the lead to 57-39 after three quarters, before the Panthers cut into the deficit in the fourth.
J.J. Babcock led the Wildcats with 17 points and nine rebounds, with two blocked shots and Mason Lister had 14 points and five assists, with four steals and four boards. Tucker Brown had 12 points and three assists, with three steals.
Shayne Reid had eight points and Nalen Carling had five points and nine rebounds, with five assists and two steals.
Griffen Stein had seven points and three rebounds and Troy Pritchard had two points.
Lucas Crown had 18 points for the Panthers, with six boards and four assists, with two steals, while Nick Beers had 12 points and nine rebounds, along with two steals and two assists.
Dan Seeley had eight points and eight rebounds, with four assists, while Ethan Finch had seven points and two assists.
Sam Abell had five points and two rebounds, while Julian Jampo and Joe Stanton each had three points. Jampo had two rebounds and Stanton had two assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton 44,
NP-Mansfield 26
The Canton girls picked up a 44-26 win over NP-Mansfield on Saturday.
Emmie Tymeson had 11 points for the Warriors and Molly Ward had 10 points, while Aislyn Williams had nine points in the game.
Reagan Kelley and Gracie Mead each had six points, while Courtney Weiskopff had two points in the game.
Ward had a double-double with 14 boards and four steals, and Kelley had 10 rebounds in the game.
Tymeson had four steals and Williams had four assists and four boards, while Mead had five boards and two steals.
Elizabeth Kahl had nine points and Sarah Spohn had six points for NP-Mansfield.
Shayna Sparrow had four points, while Jolyn Farrell, Ella Farrer and Peyton Chapel all had two points in the game, while Grace Farrer had a point.
Towanda 59,
NP-Liberty 26
The Black Knights stayed unbeaten with the win on Saturday.
Paige Manchester had 19 points, five boards, five assists and six steals in the win and Gracie Schoonover had 10 points and five boards.
Porschia Bennett had eight points with five assists, two steals and four boards and Erin Barrett had six points and five boards.
Ally Hurley, Kenadie Packard, Bella Hurley and Amanda Horton all had four points in the victory.
Horton had five steals in the game.
Eva Rice had nine points for NP-Liberty and Jaclyn Nelson had eight points in the game.
Kiersten Mitstifer and Elizabeth Ritohie had four points, while Darby Stetter had a point.
Towanda won the JV game 47-16.
Athens 28,
Wellsboro 22
Down 15-10 at the half, the Wildcats held Wellsboro to seven second-half points, one in the fourth quarter.
Caydence Macik had eight points for the Wildcats and Karlee Bartlow had six points, while Kayleigh Miller and Megan Collins had five points each.
Natalee Watson and Rachel Stephens each finished with two points for the Wildcats.
Miller had four assists, four rebounds and two steals and Macik had seven boards and two assists.
Collins had three rebounds and two blocks and Bartlo w had five rebounds.
Emma Coolidge had seven points and Bailey Monks had five for Wellsboro.
Rylie Boyce and Ella Pasada each had four points in the game and Abbye Cavanaugh had two points.
Monks had 10 rebounsd and Sarah Mosher had four boards and two steals.
Coolidge had nine rebounds and three steals and Boyce had eight boards, while Kiyah Boyce had four rebounds.
NEB 58, Wyalusing 44
Maisie Neuber had a double-double with 23 points, and 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers to the victory.
Neuber added four steals and two assists in the win.
Lauryn Jones had 14 points and four assists, five six rebounds.
Julia Brown and Kate O’Connor each had six points in the game. O’Connor had 10 boards and Brown had 11 boards.
Kayleigh Thoman had four points and two steals, while Emma Neuber had three points and Lani Thomas had two points.
Catherine Brown led Wyalusing with 18 points and Hailey Jayne had 13 points.
Layla Botts had eight points and Callie Bennett had five in the game.
Bennett had four blocks and two assists, with two boards. Jayne had two assists and two rebounds and Madison Putnam had two rebounds.
Brown had five rebounds and Layla Botts had two boards and two steals, while Olivia Leichliter had two rebounds and three blocked shots.
Troy 27, Williamson 22
The Trojans got their first win , using a 10-point second quarter to take the lead in the game.
Hannah Zimmerman led all scorers with 11 points in the game and Sydney Taylor added 10 points.
Rachel Kingsley had three points and Sarah Chamberlain had two points, while Katie Leckey added a point.
Taylor Rae Jones each had seven points for Williamson and Lateisha Peterson had six points.
Addie Schmitt had four points, Lena Lewis had three and Abby Root had two points in the game.
