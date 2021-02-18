Athens trailed 27-22 at the half, but Athens scored 41 second-half points in a 63-51 win.
J.J. Babcock had 21 points for the Wildcats and Troy Pritchard and Mason Lister each finished with 13 points.
Tucker Brown had seven points for Athens and Chris Mitchell had five points and James Benninger Jones had four points.
Justin Schoonover led Towanda with 14 points and Teagan Irish had 12 points.
Kolby Hoffman finished with nine points for Towanda and Dante Ottaviani had six points.
Elias Shrawder and Logan Lambert both had four points and Mason Hartmann finished with two points.
Towanda won the JV game 47-41. Shrawder had 14 points and Owen Clark had 13. Carson Smith had 14 points to lead Athens.
NP-Mansfield 54, Sayre 40
Curtis Craig and Alex Stein each had 10 points to lead NP-Mansfield to the win.
Eli Shaw had nine points and Sammy Lawrence had eight points, while Brody Burleigh finished with six points.
Jake Evans had five points and Karson Dominick had four points, while Tom King had two points.
Dom Fabbri had 14 points to lead Sayre and Zach Moore finished with 10 points.
Jackson Hubbard had five points and Josh Arnold had three points, while Tavone McClenny, Conner Young and Luke Horton each had two points.
Sullivan County 68, CMVT 28
Jalen Thomas had a double-double to lead the Griffins to the win, scoring 19 points with 10 assists, along with seven steals.
Trace Neary had 20 points in the game and Alex Schweitzer finished with nine points.
Gerhet Parrish had eight points for Sullivan County and Riley King finished with six points.
Bryon Fitzgerald, Conner Smithkors and Owen Schweitzer all had two points in the game.
Schweitzer had three steals.
Wyalusing improved to 5-5 on the year and they take on Wyalusing at Hughesville on Friday.
Sullivan won the JV game 39-29 with Trey Higley scoring 10.
Canton 55, Montgomery 52
Isaiah Niemczyk had 26 points to lead the Warriors to the victory.
Caiden Williams had 16 points for Canton and Brendan Matthews finished with six points.
Weston Bellows had three points for Canton and Tyler Jannone and Gavin Morse both finished with two points.
Wyalusing 68, Williamson 31
Grady Cobb and Isaiah Way had 13 points each in the win.
Hunter Moss had 11 points and Blake Morningstar had nine.
Kashawn Cameron had eight points for the Rams and Mitchell Burke had seven.
Nolan Oswald had three points for Wyalusing and Lucas Milne and Abram Bennett had two points each.
Morningstar had 12 rebounds and Burke had nine boards. Burke had three assists and two steals.
Cameron had three steals and Way had five boards and three steals, while Cobb had two steals and three rebounds.
Jake Schmitt led Williamson with 10 points and Everett Dominick had eight points.
Tristan Parker had seven points for the Warriors and Devin O’Dell had four, while Kristian Mizdall had two points.
