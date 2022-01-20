Athens Boys Eclipse Williamson

ATHENS — Tucker Brown established the initial pace for the Athens Wildcats and his teammates never slowed. Brown scored eight of the Wildcats first dozen. While Athens had the pedal to the metal, Williamson struggled to score at their end. The trend continued all game as Athens romped to a 92-37 victory.
Brown drained five shots in the first quarter for ten points. When Brown’s pace faltered, JJ Babcock picked up the reins. Babcock added an additional twelve points in the opening stanza.
At the end of the first quarter, Athens led 32-13 and showed no signs of slowing. Fortunately for Williamson, the Wildcat bench entered the game. The Warriors battled on the defensive end of the court and contained Athens to sixteen points in the second.
However, Williamson could not get through the Wildcat defense and struggled to score.
During the second half, Athens played combinations of starters and bench players. Everyone began contributing to the scoring. In all, ten different Wildcats scored in the game.
Williamson continued to battle but never solved the Wildcat defense. Athens rode away to the 92-37 victory.
Athens head coach, Jim Lister, was impressed with his team’s play. “I am very happy with the way we played tonight. We moved the ball very well. We played very good team basketball.”
Athens heads to Wyalusing for a key NTL matchup Friday night. Williamson will be at North Penn-Liberty Friday night.
JJ Babcock led all scoring with 28 points for the night. Tucker Brown finished with 20 points. For Williamson, Tristan Parker led the offense with 18 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.