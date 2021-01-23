ATHENS — Friday night’s Athens-Wyalusing boys basketball contest came down to about an inch.
At the end of a game Wyalusing led almost throughout, Athens junior JJ Babcock put the Wildcats on his back and Athens mounted a big comeback to trip Wyalusing 52-51.
It was almost all for naught. After a timeout with 4.3 seconds left, Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar grabbed a last half-second offensive rebound and put it up only to see it sit on the rim — then fall off.
“Trying to give the guys some positives in the locker room, we were joking and I told the guys ‘at Wyalusing, that’s in all day,’” said Keyes. “These rims are tight and our rims are a little bit looser. That’s part of the game. You don’t lose the game there. It was a heads-up play by the kid to even get the shot off, so credit Blake for being there and trying to make a play.”
Wyalusing Coach Brent Keyes said his team didn’t play well enough to win down the stretch.
“They play the games for four (quarters) and we weren’t good enough the last four minutes of the game. That’s on us,” said Keyes. “We gave too many possessions away down the stretch. We didn’t close out and get the last couple of rebounds. Maybe we just didn’t get enough attack at the rim late and let them creep back into it.”
Creep might not be the right word.
JJ Babcock came busting through the door, took what he wanted, and stormed out might be more accurate. Babcock had 11 of his 21 points in the last 4:14 of the game, scoring on a drive with harm, converting his own steal, sinking an offensive rebound and draining two free throws with 10.7 seconds left that would stand as the final points of the game to give his team a one-point win.
“They’ve been like this all year,” said Athens Coach Jim Lister of his squad. The one thing I will say about them is that they don’t quit. They keep playing hard right to the end. We didn’t play good basketball for 3 1/2 quarters. It reminded me of the Wellsboro game. It was the same thing. We’re not making layups, we’re not making free throws, we’re not playing defense. We’re not doing the things we need to do to win.
Athens trailed by seven after the first quarter and nine at the half. The Wildcats really never mounted a charge until the last 4:14.
“There’s something about the fourth quarter,” said Lister. “They pick it up and start doing the things they’re supposed to do. We’re going to be a tough out for everybody.”
Troy Pritchard added nine points for Athens and Tucker Brown dropped in seven points.
Also for Athens, Mason Lister and Nalen Carling had five points each with James Benninger Jones adding four and Griffen Stein one.
Wyalusing exhibited more balance. Isaiah Way led with 12 points and Mitchell Burke added 11 points.
Also for the Rams, Hunter Moss had seven points, Grayden Cobb popped for six points; Morningstar finished with five; Kashawn Cameron and Adram Bennett finished with four points each and Lucas Milne had two.
Athens will visit North Penn/Liberty on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.