The Athens boys continue to challenge themselves with their non-league schedule as they took on a Trumansburg team that entered the game unbeaten.
Athens handed Trumansburg its first loss on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory as David Scheftic scored in the first half in the 27th minute off an Alex Rowe assist.
Athens finished the game with 16 shots and five corner kicks and Joel Maslin made three saves in goal.
Trumansburg had three shots and one corner kick and Richard Prosser finished with 15 saves in goal.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Wyalusing 2,
NEB 1, 2 OT
Callie Bennett found the back of the net at 3:48 of the second overtime to give the Rams the victory on Wednesday.
Hailey Jayne had the other Wyalusing goal and Marissa Johnson had an assist for the Rams.
Keirra Thoman had the goal for NEB.
Wyalusing had 15 shots in the game and Naomi Blythe had 12 saves for the Panthers. Northeast Bradford had 19 shots in the game and Pearl O’Connor finished with 18 saves for the Rams.
Wellsboro 3,
Williamson 0
The Hornets scored two first-half goals on their way to the win.
Jena Boyce had a pair of goals in the win, one in each half, and Kate DeCamp scored in between the two Boyce goals off a Hannah Morey assist.
Wellsboro had 19 shots and 10 corner kicks and Lilly Abadi made two saves in goal.
Williamson had two shots and one corner kick and Abby Ackley had 13 saves in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.