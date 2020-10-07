WYALUSING — The Athens boys won a close match against the Wyalusing Rams in a matchup of two of the top cross country teams in the NTL, 27-28. A year ago the Rams were District 4 champions in Class A.
Athens beat CV 24-35 and Wyalusing won 24-31 over CV.
Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing won in 17:03, followed by CV’s Seth Neal in 17:31.
Justin Hiduk of Wayalusing was third in 17:35, followed by Conner Dahl of Athens in 17:44 and Owen Cummings of CV in 17:46.8
For the girls Wyalusing beat Athens 21-38 and CV 18-41, while Athens beat CV 25-50.
Emma Bronson of Athens won the girls race in 22:01, with Wyalusing taking the next three spots.
Kayla Beebe was second in 22:43, followed by Sierra Allen in 23:02 and Catherine Brown in 23:40.1. CV’s McKenna Carey was fifth in 23:40.4.
BOYS: Sullivan County 15, NP-Mansfield 50
GIRLS: Sullivan County 15, NP-Mansfield 50
Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield won the boys race in 17:10, followed by teammate Cayden Moon in 20:20.
Sullivan’s Bryson Charles was third in 22:13, followed by teammate John Cormell in 23:09 and Isaac Tice of NP-Mansfield in 23:32.
NP-Mansfield took the top five spots with Addison Farrer (23:31), Grace Farrer (24:01), Breanna Wilson (24:09), Ella Farrer (24:15) and Madeline Farrer (25:02) taking the top five spots. Sullivan’s Stella Harney was sixth in 25:30.
BOYS: NEB 15, Sayre 50
GIRLS: NEB 15, Sayre 50
Norman Strauss of NEB won the boys race in 20:16, followed by teammates Richard Palmer (20:45), Joey Bevacqua (21:50) and Adam Capr (22:15), while Sayre’s Nate Romano was fifth in 22:47.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool won the girls race in 23:05, followed by NEB’s Lauryn Jones (26:50) and Lilly Kapr (27:58). Sayre’s Corey Ault was fourth in 31:38, followed by NEB’s Meg Russell (32:17).
VOLLEYBALL
NP-Liberty 3, Athens 1
22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 27-25
Charisma Grega had 14 kills, 20 digs and five points for NP-Liberty and Ali Koval had 38 digs.
Darby Stetter had five kills and 11 digs and Julia Nawri had 19 assists.
Kayleigh Miller had 31 assists and nine digs for Athens and Leah Liechty had 23 digs and nine kills, while Kylie Jayne had 16 kills.
Taylor Walker had eight digs and five kills and Jenny Ryan had seven digs, four kills and two assists.
Ally Martin had nine digs and five kills.
NEB 3, Sayre 0
25-12, 25-8, 25-9
Chloe Baker had 11 kills, 13 digs and an assist for NEB and Lauryn Schultz had 19 points, two aces, a kill and an assist, with five digs, while Emily Susanj had 10 kills, nine points, six blocks, seven digs and two aces and Julianna Suanj had seven points, 17 assists, a block, two digs, four kills and two aces.
Kylie Lewis had 10 points, three kills, four assists and three aces, with five digs, while Megan Kovacs had four points, a kill and an ace and Kiara Thetga had a point.
Sayre got seven digs and a kill from Alexis Frisbie and Emma Smith had a dig.
Maddison Belles had an ace and a dig and Gianna Quattrini had two digs, while Rachel Vandermark had seven digs, Gabrielle Randall had two kills and Elizabeth Boyle had two digs, an ace and two assists.
Wellsboro 3, Wyalusing 1
25-7, 25-17, 24-25, 25-10
jordan Judlin had 22 assists and five kills for Wellsboro and Bailey Monks had 10 kills, with a block.
Bre Kemp had 24 points, five aces, 21 digs and a block and Emma Owlett had six kills, while Kathryn Burnett had 23 digs and 17 points, with four aces.
Olivia Carocco had a block and six points, with an ace.
Haley McGroarty had two aces, six kills and six digs for the Rams and Madison Armitage had four kills and Priscilla Newton had 15 digs.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-13, 25-21.
Olivia Carr had six aces and two kills for Wyalusing and Sarah Watkins had an ace, six assists and four kills, while Anna Kipp had an ace and three kills and Olivia Leichliter had four kills.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
NP-Mansfield 8, Sayre 3
Kiersten Mitstifer had four goals for NP-Mansfield in the win.
Aliah Meyer, Sophia Domenech and Jaclyn Nelson had goals for NP-Mansfield.
Mitstifer had two assists and Domenech and Nikki Kiscadden added assists.
Amy Feaster had a save in goal for NP-Mansfield.
Courtney Sindoni had two goals and Sarah Shaw had her first varsity goal.
Daija Foux had 11 saves in net for Sayre.
NP-Mansfield had 29 shots and five corners and Sayre had nine shots and five corner kicks.
“Not a bad game considering we played with 10 and we had a new keeper in goal for the first time,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “Daija did well in goal for her first time. Once she got over her nerves she did well and vocalized to her team. Very happy for Courtney on her two goals, both off of direct kicks. And Sarah Shaw her first varsity goal. She had good composure. The girls played hard and didn’t quit.”
Athens 5, Williamson 1
Hannah Blackman had a pair of goals on penalty kicks and Emma Roe, Ally Thoman and Mya Thompson had goals.
Athens had 26 shots and nine corner kicks and Williamson had two shots and no corner kicks.
Towanda 2, NEB 0
Olivia Sparbanie had a pair of goals for Towanda in the win.
Towanda had 16 shots and NEB had 13 shots in the game.
Ciana Frisbie had 15 saves for NEB and Erin Barrett had 13 for Towanda.
“Lady Panthers started the game with only 11 players,” NEB assistant coach Michele Cowles said. “They went out knowing that they had to maintain defense and play their positions correctly. Toward the end of the first half we went down another player and finished the game with only 10 players. We are very proud of our team, for they stayed strong and worked together.”
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 7,
Montgomery 1
Trace Neary had four goals in the Sullivan win and Nathan Higley added a pair of goals.
Neary started the scoring off a Riley King assist and Higley scored off a Neary assist.
Higley scored off an Alex Schweitzer assist and Neary then scored off a Schweitzer assist.
Neary scored and Brock Wettlaufer had a goal. Neary then scored off a Trey Higley goal.
Montgomery’s Rayne Parrish capped the scoring.
Sullivan had 22 points and nine corners and Montgomery had eight shots and two corners.
Owen Schweitzer had seven saves in goal for the Griffins and Josh Alverez had 15 saves for Montgomery.
TENNIS
Towanda 4, Wellsboro 1
Hannah Risch won at first singles 6-0, 6-1, while Mackenna Maynard won 6-0, 6-0 over Gillian Hernandez at second singles.
Emma Walter won 6-0, 6-0 over Hannah Nuss at third singles.
Wellsboro’s Ana Perry and Michaela Sedor won 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 over Ava Gannon and Jocelyn Stroud at first doubles and at second doubles Towanda’s Juliana Varner and Lara Vega won 6-2, 6-2 over Alexis Banik and Brittany Route.
