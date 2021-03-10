Athens boys fall in D4 playoffs

DANVILLE — With its entire starting lineup returning next season, the Athens boys basketball team had little choice, but to look at Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with top-seed Danville as a learning experience.
The Ironman were firing on all cylinders at the Whitey McCloskey Center as seniors Dante Harward and Jagger Dressler combined for 64 points in an 86-39 Danville victory.
“You are looking at a group of seniors that have playing together their whole lives,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “For us (as coaches), it’s just a better of figuring out a way to get them open shots, those guys have to make the shots.”
Danville (15-1) will face Mifflinburg (17-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the District 4 Class 4A championship game at Williamsport High School. It’s Danville third straight trip to the district final.
Athens finishes its season at 14-10.
Danville, which never trailed, led 9-6 early in the first quarter, when Harward and Dressler both caught fire. Harward had eight points, while Dressler had 15 in a 13-0 run that saw the Ironmen open up 22-6 lead with 1:00 left in the first quarter.
JJ Babcock kept the Wildcats close for most of the second quarter, scoring 13 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter. Babcock’s 3-pointer, and a drive by Mason Lister had Athens back within 27-15.
This time it was Dressler, Harward with a little of senior Brady Hill sprinkled in off the bench. Harward and Dressler again combined for 13 points, while Hill added five of his own as Danville used a 17-2 run to take a 43-19 lead on Harward’s 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the first half
Babcock was the lone Athens player in double figures. Troy Pritchard added nine points.
