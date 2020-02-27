TROY — The first quarter was fairly even as No. 5 Athens was able to stay with top seeded Montoursville, trailing by just four in the District 4, Class AAAA playoffs.
After that Montoursville started to settle in, outscoring Athens 45-22 over the next two quarters on their way to a 70-49 win and a berth in the District 4, Class AAAA final.
“I give my guys a lot of credit, we rode up here over an hour on a bus and being the number one seed you don’t expect to have to make a trip like that to play a district game,” Montoursville coach Mike Mussina said. “It took us a minute to get our legs under us. We played really well after the first quarter I thought. Started to figure out what they wanted to do and played good defense. I thought we rebounded really well, because I know they can rebound the ball. I was really impressed with our defense in the half-court and how much we limited them to one shot.”
Montoursville led 38-20 in the second quarter, but Athens went on a 5-0 run to end the quarter and get back within 13 heading to the second half.
In the third quarter though it was Montoursville who came out on fire, with Austin Loe scoring 10 points in the quarter as the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 21-7 in the quarter.
“Momentum is a big deal,” Mussina said. “Sometimes halftime hurts you and sometimes it helps you. They were having a little run right there and got back in the game and we get to halftime and get to regroup and figure some things out. We came out and played a good first four minutes of the third and rebounded the ball well, and we did a lot of things right today.”
Montoursville hit nine threes in the game, including four in the second quarter of the win, two by Hunter Shearer in the quarter.
“Sometimes when you come to a place you have never been to it takes a moment to figure out depth perception and all that kind of stuff,” Mussina said. “WE did shoot the ball pretty well. I’m just proud of my guys. You have to give Athens credit, they are a very good basketball team. They missed some shots tonight, they got in a little bit of foul trouble and we took advantage.”
The missed shots were something that Athens knows hurt early.
“They’re strong and physical,” Athens coach Bob Woodward said of Montoursville. “We missed some shots early, they made some shots. We lost tonight, but we’re going to turn this into a positive and get better.”
Despite the loss, Woodward was happy with the team’s effort.
“They could possibly be the best team we’ve played in a year, maybe two years,” Woodward said. “They’re strong. They share the ball well. They shoot the ball extremely well. They’re solid.
“We did some good things tonight despite how people may feel. I’m proud of these guys. Since Christmastime, we’ve bought into playing for one another and gotten rid of the selfishness. We’re going to prepare for our best game of the year.”
Whenever Athens did threaten to make a run in the game, Montoursville always had an answer, with eight players scoring in the game, and three hitting for double figures.
“I am glad we did,” Mussina said of having an answer. Because sometimes, you don’t. It’s a game of runs usually and we made a nice run there in the second quarter and were able to hold them off and came out in the third quarter and made another little run to get it started and were able to open it up some more. I think that kind of took it out of their sails. They needed to have a good beginning of the third quarter and we were able to do that.”
Loe led Montoursville with 20 points and Peyton Mussina had 16 points, while Josh Burger had 11.
Shearer had eight points for the Warriors.
Brady Smith led Athens with 14 points and Aaron Lane had 10. Damian Hudson and Troy Pritchard both had nine points, while J.J. Babcock had four and Mason Lister had three points.
Montoursville takes on second-seeded Danville in the final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Milton. Athens plays Jersey Shore in the third-place game, for a spot in states, at noon at Milton on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.