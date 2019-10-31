WILLIAMSPORT — As the rain started to come down harder, the ball slid through the hands of Athens goalie Joel Maslin and into the net.
It would be the deciding goal as Selinsgrove ended the season for Athens with a 2-0 win in the District 4, Class AAA final.
But, while things ended for the Wildcats and their dynamic senior class, it’s hard not to marvel at what the group accomplished over the past four years.
“It’s immense,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “They have two (district) titles to their name, the first for the program. The first state playoff win for the program. Two silver medals. They have four league titles, they shut the league out last year, and won again this year. The list goes on. We have three seniors that scored 50 goals (Luke Arnold, Jesse Sumner and Aaron Lane) and one that has 50 assists (Arnold), two all-state players. They have played with guys that are still playing in college. They have decent resumes.”
For everything they have done in their careers, Lezak knows that seasons usually end with a loss for nearly everyone.
“It’s never fun,” he said. “It has to come to an end sometime. Somewhere along the ride, you are either the last man standing, or you fall along the way. Unfortunately this is where our season ends.”
Selinsgrove’s first goal came off a free kick as the ball deflected off a Selinsgrove player and through the hands of Maslin.
Lezak was not happy with the call in the first place.
“Personally, it was a horrible call,” Lezak said. “It was shoulder contact, the kid fell over. I think we might have had two fouls called for us the entire game, I’ll have to go back and look at the book.”
The combination of the deflection, and the heavy rain made the save a tough one for Maslin.
“I think it did,” Lezak said of the rain having an impact. “I don’t think we adjusted very well. I think if it wasn’t slick our goalkeeper has that first one, even though you could tell he was surprised. He didn’t expect that player to deflect it and all of a sudden it was in his hands. Some of the play, we like to move out to the win and the ball was going out of bounds.”
Athens had a 12-4 edge in shots and 6-4 edge in corners, but Lezak knows that Selinsgrove played well, and his players missed on taking some opportunities.
“They moved well off the ball,” Lezak said of Selinsgrove. “We didn’t get the ball down to where we wanted to. For us, even when we were pressing, we were getting shots off, but we weren’t taking opportunities. I think the guys were holding the ball too long and there were chances we should have taken and we didn’t. It’s something we talked about all season, they are a group that likes to set it up, and you can’t do that.”
While it’s tough for Lezak to say goodbye to this senior class, he knows they are destined for big things.
“It’s really tough,” Lezak said. “They are an awesome group, they are fun to be around and they are going to be missed. At the same time, I’m looking forward to seeing what they are going to do. These guys all have bright futures ahead of them, they are going to go play, they are going all over the place.”
