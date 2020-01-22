TOWANDA — Athens picked up two swimming wins on Tuesday.
The Wildcat girls beat Towanda 122-50 with the boys winning 110-62.
On the girls’ side Athens’ 200 medley relay of Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman, Hannah Walker and Raven McCarthy-Gardner won in 2:27.20.
Towanda’s Erica Locke (2:11.21) won the 200 free with Athens’ Allyson Rockwell (2:24.54) and Kaitlin Kisner (2:31.36) second and third.
Fisher (2:41.53) and Brooke Kopatz (2:43.16) went 1-2 in the 200 IM with Towanda’s Jordan Hartmann (3:17.43) third.
Wildcat Lauren Neville (29.30) won the 50 free with Towanda’s Ava Gannon (29.90) second and Wildcat Christina Bard (29.94) third.
Athens’ Emma Roe (110.05). won the diving
Neville (1:14.51) led an Athens sweep in the 100 fly with Bard (1:14.93) and Isabelle Menard (1:36.77).
Athens’ Taegan Williams (56.68) and Thoman (1:01.08) went 1-2 in the 100 free as Towanda’s Mackenna Maynard (1:02.51) was third.
Locke (5:52.43) won the 500 free with Rockwell (6:36:05) second and Knight Zoie Lamphere (7:06.41) third.
The Wildcat 200 free relay won in 1:57.50 with Kopatz, Neville, Rockwell and Williams.
Williams (1:16.31) and Fisher (1:21.02) went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke as Gannon (1:19.53) came in third.
Kopatz (1:18.24) led an Athens sweep in the 100 breaststroke followed by McCarthy-Gardner (1:23.04) and Thoman (1:25.49).
The Wildcat 400 free relay of Kopatz, Neville, Rockwell and Williams won in 4:23.52.
In the boys’ 200 medley relay a team of T.J. Toscano, Mason Henderson, Nate Gorsline and Joseph Toscano won in 2:05.67.
Athens’ Zac Gowin (2:31.81) won the 200 free followed by Towanda’s Max Vega (2:42.26) and Wildcat Reuven Gifeisman (2:55.37).
Henderson (2:31.73) and teammate Ethan Denlinger (2:36.99) went 1-2 in the 200 IM with Towanda’s Kaigan Stroop (2:40.03) third.
Wildcats Chris DeForest (25.86) and Nate Gorsline (25.90) went 1-2 in the 50 free with Towanda’s Eric Lauber (28.95) third.
Athens’ Kaden Gorsline (181.60) won the diving followed by Towanda’s Joey Donovan (143.25) and Lauber (122.30).
Stroop (1:08.07) won the 100 fly with Athens’ Travis Webster (1:23.35) second.
DeForest (58.76) won the 100 free followed by Vega (1:02.16) and Joseph Toscano (1:05.70).
Gowin (5:58.03) won the 500 free followed by Towanda’s Jaden Wise (5:59.34) and Dominic Tavani (6:46.96).
Athens’ 200 free relay of DeForest, Nate Gorsline, Kaden Gorsline and Reuven Gifeisman won in 1:47.80.
Denlinger (1:15) won the 100 backstroke followed by Wise (1:15.27) and Joseph Toscano (1:20.68).
T.J. Toscano (1:20.48) won the 100 breaststroke with Tavani (1:25.41) second and Athens’ Travis Webster (1:28.11) third.
Athens’ 400 free relay of Nate Gorsline, Gowin, Henderson and Joseph Toscano won in 4:03.07.
