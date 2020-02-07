TOWANDA — The Athens swimmers edged Jersey Shore in on Thursday.
The girls won 57-44 and the boys’ was even closer 54-47.
“It was a close meet throughout the night,” said Athens coach Mark Keister. “Jersey shore has a few very good stroke swimmers and jumped to an early lead. Athens coaches made a good decision to pick up what points we could and load up the free relays at the end of the meet. All the swimmers rose to the occasion and pulled out a best time in nearly every event. The Athens swimmers pulled slightly ahead on the 200 free relays and held off a late surge in the final individual events. The final relay would determine the winner of the meet. Jersey Shore needed a win. Athens had a pair of strong relays to finish the night.”
Jersey Shore boys edged Towanda 54-46 while the girls won 70-23 over the Lady Knights.
On the girls’ side Athens’ Taegan Williams (2:09.42) won the 200 free followed by Towanda’s Erica Locke (2:10.05). Athens’ Taylar Fisher (2:38.68) was second in the 200 IM with teammate Brooke Kopatz (2:42.18) third.
The Lady ‘Cats swept the diving with Emma Roe (148.40) and Raven McCarthy-Gardner (86.90) while Athens’ Lauren Neville (28.12) was second in the 50 free.
Athens went first and third in the 100 fly with Christina Bard (1:11.65) and Allyson Rockwell (1:17.49).
Neville won the 100 free in 1:02.16 with Williams winning the 500 free (5:45.17). Locke (5:51.14) was third.
Kopatz (1:16.74) won the 100 breaststroke with Towanda’s Jordyn Radney (1:23.20) second and Wildcat Allison Thoman (1:24.7) third. Fisher (1:12.10) was second in the 100 backstroke.
Athens’ 400 free relay of Rockwell, Neville, Kopatz and Williams won in 4:17.02.
On the boys’ side Towanda’s Jaden Wise (2:05.76) with Athens’ Zac Gowin (2:15.10) second. Wildcat Mason Henderson (2:30.60) was second in the 200 IM with teammate Ethan Denlinger (2:37.02) third.
Athens’ Nate Gorsline (25.08) won the 50 free with Towanda’s Max Vega (26.80) second.
Wildcat Kaden Gorsline (209.40) won the diving followed by Towanda’s Eric Lauber (172.60) second and Wildcat James Benninger-Jones (146.70) third.
Towanda’s Kaigan Stroop (1:03.18) was second in the 100 fly with Henderson (1:06.70) was third.
Athens’ Chris DeForest (57.38) won the 100 free with Towanda’s Dominic Tavani (1:06.70) third.
Wise (5:59.20) won the 500 free with Gowin (6:00.02) and Denlinger (6:02.29) was second and third.
Kaden Gorsline (1:08.62) won the 100 breaststroke with Towanda’s Max Vega (1:27.04) came in third.
Athens’ T.J. Toscano (1:16.77) won the 100 breaststroke with Towanda’s Dominic Tavani (1:21.47) was third.
Towanda’s 400 free relay of Wise, Lauber, Stroop and Vega won in 3:57.69.
