It was another strong year for the Athens boys as they advanced to the District 4 final.
Athens’ Luke Arnold is the Player of the Year for his all-around performance on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Arnold finishes his career with 50 career goals and 50 career assists.
Jesse Sumner is the offensive player of the year, after eclipsing 50 goals this year for Athens, and David Scheftic of Athens is the defensive player of the year, after anchoring the Wildcats defense.
Aaron Lane had a 50-goal career for Athens and he’s the most dangerous player in the region and Athens coach Jake Lezak is the coach of the year, while Joel Maslin of Athens is the goalie of the year.
The newcomer of the year is Yasler Montero-Salas of Sullivan County, while the top facilitator in the region is Will Poirier of Wellsboro. Brandon Kuhn of NEB is the breakout star.
The first team includes Arnold, Sumner, Scheftic, Lane, Maslin, Poirier, Kuhn and Montero-Salas.
Trace Neary of Sullivan County is on first team, with Kaeden Mann and Joseph Grab of Wellsboro; Cody VanBenthuysen of Sayre; Luke Leach of Wellsboro; Nathan Higley of Sullivan County; Cameron McIsaac of Waverly; Gabe Prince of Williamson and Doug Vosburg of Athens.
The second team includes Nate Ryck of Waverly; Josh Hultz of Williamson; Owen Williams and Alex Johnson of Troy; Zach Singer of Wellsboro; Matt Nowacoski of Athens; Ty Stover of Galeton; Alex Rowe of Athens and Julian Jampo of NEB. Caiden Alexander of NP-Liberty; Brady Brown of NEB; Alex Schweitzer of Sullivan County; JT Landis of Troy and Zach Rowland of Wellsboro are on second team.
The third team has Waverly’s Rylan LaForest; NEB’s DJ Brown; Galeton’s Noah Shutt; Luke Pondo of Wellsboro; Kris Howland and Wyatt Hodlofski of Troy; Gavin Merritt of NEB and Jack Poirier of Wellsboro.
Mason Hughey of Sayre; Caleb Cootes of Williamson; Benny Gambrell of Athens; Taylor Nelson of NP-Liberty; Nate Quinn and Owen Richardson of Athens; Kevin Alexander of NPL; Sam Cummings of Williamson and Ethan Ryan of Wellsboro are on third team.
The rookie team has Montero-Salas; Jack Poirier of Wellsboro; Alvaro Garza-Seijo of Wellsboro; Pondo; Brayden Post of Sayre; Brody Burleigh and Jackson Brion of NPL; Wyatt Kibbe of Northern Potter; Joey Toscano of Athens; Talen Irish of Towanda and Riley King and Trey Higley of Sullivan County.
