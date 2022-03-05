Athens boys hoping to make history in District IV final

MANSFIELD — There are plenty of banners hanging inside the Athens Area High School gym celebrating the school’s past champions — but there’s room for one more.
The Athens boys basketball program has never won a District IV championship. The 2021-22 Wildcats can change that today at Mansfield University.
No. 3 Athens will face No. 1 Lewisburg at 4 p.m. today with the District IV Class AAAA championship on the line.
For this group of Wildcats, many of whom have been playing together for the last decade, bringing home the first D4 title in school history would be special.
“That would mean the absolute world to me. I mean that’s what we’ve been working towards for a long time and let’s hope dreams come true,” said Athens senior Troy Pritchard.
“It would be the first in school history so that would definitely be special to do that and bring it home,” added senior JJ Babcock.
In order to make history the Wildcats will need to take down a strong Lewisburg squad, which rolled to a 70-46 win over No. 4 Mifflinburg in the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Wildcats, who beat Shamokin 41-40 on Tuesday in their semifinal, were able to have some food together and scout their next opponent at the same time.
“We took the team last night somewhere to get some pizza and wings, which is great, a little team bonding, and we were able to watch the (Lewisburg-Mifflinburg) game. It was a perfect scenario for us because we got to see both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg,” Athens coach Jim Lister said.
While watching the Lewisburg-Mifflinburg game was helpful, coach Lister already had a pretty good idea of what his squad would face this afternoon.
“Not much different than what we’ve been seeing, to be honest with you. I would very much compare them to Shamokin. They’ve got some big men underneath but I think we match up well with them,” said Lister. “They’ve got some decent guards, but are they as strong as possibly Troy or Wyalusing? I’m not 100 percent sure. Mentally, I think that’s a good thing. We can prepare for them.”
Lister knows his squad — led by seniors Babcock, Tucker Brown, Nalen Carling and Pritchard along with junior Mason Lister — will be in for some intense man-to-man defense when they have the rock.
“I don’t think it’s any secret on their end at this point, we are going to see man-to-man defense. That’s what they play in the Heartland. And I think it’s no secret what we do. We’ll see what happens,” coach Lister said.
The Wildcats will once again use their tough 3-2 zone defense, which held a good Shamokin squad to just 40 points earlier this week.
“They like to shoot it and penetrate but I feel like we can stop them. We have a pretty solid 3-2 defense and I feel like if we just play hard then we’ll be fine,” Babcock said.
These teams are certainly not strangers as they have met the previous two years in the D4 quarterfinals. Athens got wins in both of those games and heads into today with some confidence.
“I would say confidence, but we’re pretty level-headed — we are pretty calm, cool and collected going into the championship (game) and we’re going to try and come out with a W,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard knows that the Wildcats can’t take anything for granted and have to continue to put in the work.
“We’ve just got to bust our butts like we do every game and we’ll come out on top,” he said.
Both Babcock and Pritchard spoke about the long road to the district finals — a first for an Athens team since 2000 — and how much it means to this group.
“It feels great. We’ve been working for this for like our whole lives and for us to do it senior year, it just feels great,” Babcock said.
“It’s going to feel amazing (to play in the championship game). We worked so hard all year and we’ve been playing together for so long, it’s great that we’re to this point,” Pritchard added.
Coach Lister is thrilled to see his team play in the District 4 finals alongside a pair of NTL teams on Saturday. The Towanda girls will play Loyalsock after the Athens game, while the Troy boys face Loyalsock in the night cap at MU.
“I think that’s fantastic. It’s a huge thing for the NTL to have three teams playing for a district title, and to play it at Mansfield University, it’s awesome,” coach Lister said. “Being on a Saturday, I would imagine we’re going to have a packed house there. It’s going to be a great place to be. It should be electric.”
